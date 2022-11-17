Sarnia trades for Pastujov
The Sarnia Sting have acquired Guelph Storm and Anaheim Ducks prospect Sasha Pastujov.
In return, the Storm received Max Namestnikov as well as four draft picks.
Over the course of 79 games with Guelph, Pastujov scored 45 goals and and added 50 assists. As a rookie in 2021-22, Pastujov led the Storm in scoring with 76 points. This season, he has 11 goals in 14 games.
He joins a Sting side that is 9-6-1 but owns the OHL’s leading point scorer in Ty Voit (TOR) and leading goalscorer in Nolan Burke (NSH).
“To bring in a player of this caliber is never easy, while you’re thrilled to add the talent, it means we lose a member of our group,” Sting general manager Dylan Seca said. “Max is a fantastic young player with a bright future in this league, but we’re committed to winning here in Sarnia this season. Sasha is a goal scorer who is going to help our power play and is a competitor who thrives on the big stage. This injects more talent into our group. It’s been a focal point of ours since we broke camp.”
As a rookie last season, Namestnikov had 40 points and had registered seven points in 18 contests in 2022-23.