Sarnia trades for Pastujov

The Sarnia Sting have acquired Guelph Storm and Anaheim Ducks prospect Sasha Pastujov.

In return, the Storm received Max Namestnikov as well as four draft picks.

Over the course of 79 games with Guelph, Pastujov scored 45 goals and and added 50 assists. As a rookie in 2021-22, Pastujov led the Storm in scoring with 76 points. This season, he has 11 goals in 14 games.

He joins a Sting side that is 9-6-1 but owns the OHL’s leading point scorer in Ty Voit (TOR) and leading goalscorer in Nolan Burke (NSH).