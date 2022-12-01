Saginaw acquires Haight from Barrie

The Saginaw Spirit have acquired Minnesota Wild prospect Hunter Haight from the Barrie Colts.

In exchange, the Colts will receive five draft picks that include three second-round selections.

“Today is a great day for the Spirit organization and we want to welcome Hunter Haight to Saginaw,” said Spirit general manager Dave Drinkill. “We are thrilled to be adding Hunter to our organization and can’t wait to see him on the ice in a Spirit uniform.”

In 20 games this year, Haight has three goals and nine points. A year ago, the Strathroy, Ont., native had 22 goals and 41 points before he was selected 47th overall by the Wild in the 2022 NHL Draft.