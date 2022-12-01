CHL Daily: Blazers fire nine past Pats

CHL Three Stars

Logan Stankoven (DAL) claimed the final first star of November as he had one goal and three assists in Kamloops’ 9-3 win over Regina. It pushed his point streak to 17 games where over that span he has a whopping 37 points (15 goals).

Fraser Minten (TOR) took the second star after a three-point (2G, 1A) performance. Minten has nine goals and 22 points in 14 games this year with the Blazers.

Nathan Darveau wrapped up a fine November with a 41-save effort in the Tigres 2-1 road win over Cape Breton to claim the third star. Darveau’s 12 wins this year are tied for the third most in the QMJHL.

Nightly notes:

OHL

In the CHLTV Game of the Week, North Bay snapped a mini two-game slide with a 7-4 win over Sudbury. Josh Bloom (BUF) and Dalyn Wakely each scored twice while Justin Ertel (DAL), Kyle Jackson (SEA) and Ty Nelson (SEA) all recorded a pair of helpers.

Mathieu Paris had the decisive shootout goal in the seventh round as London won 3-2 in Erie as the Knights won their sixth straight to move into first place in the Midwest Division.

That's a second in the second for the @BuffaloSabres prospect. Josh Bloom redirects the Kyle Jackson slap pass to tie the #CHLTVGOTW at 3s@OHLBattalion | @OHLHockey pic.twitter.com/0cbA2THmZB — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 1, 2022

QMJHL

Josh Lawrence had three assists in his Mooseheads debut as Halifax won 5-3 in Rimouski. Zachary L’Heureux (NSH) scored twice to register his first multi-goal game of the season.

Alexandre Doucet had two goals and an assist as Val d’Or took down Sherbrooke 5-4 to win their fourth straight.

Charles-Antoine Lavallee stopped all 29 shots he faced as Chicoutimi shutout Acadie-Bathurst 4-0. Fabrice Fortin led the way offensively for the Sagueneens with a goal and two assists.

Talk about making an immediate impact! Josh Lawrence with 🍎🍎🍎 in his debut with @HFXMooseheads pic.twitter.com/fz0XWQ6U46 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 1, 2022

WHL

Caedan Bankier (MIN) also had two goals goals and an assist for the Blazers who have jumped up to third place in the WHL’s Western Conference. Logan Bairos also contribured three assists from the blue line.

Connor Bedard had three points (2G, 1A) in the defeat as the Regina star extended his point streak to 25 games where he has 57 points (24 goals) over that timeframe.

Kyle Crnkovic (DAL), Jordan Gustafson (VGK) and Gracyn Sawchyn all scored as Seattle won 3-1 in Portland in a battle of the top two teams in the Western Conference.

Saskatoon maintained third spot in the Eastern Conference after a 5-1 win over Edmonton as Vaughn Watterodt scored twice. Aidan De La Gorgendiere, Justin Lies and Charlie Wright also added two assists.

Jagger Firkus (SEA) had three points (1G, 2A) in Moose Jaw’s 5-4 overtime win as Ryder Korczak (NYR) had the winner in the extra frame. The Warriors have won four straight, the longest active winning streak in the WHL.

Connor Bedard and Tanner Howe continue their reign of terror through BC. The pair have combined for 16PTS in 4 games on their road trip‼️ pic.twitter.com/iiYWr1O7Uq — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 1, 2022

🎯 the definition of sniper is STANKS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uWMOfXFrGf — Kamloops Blazers (@blazerhockey) December 1, 2022

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.