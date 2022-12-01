Alumni Report: Kyle Bollers – Toronto Metropolitan University

Kyle Bollers continues to excel, both on and off the ice. Skating in his second season with the Toronto Metropolitan University Bold, the Ontario Hockey League graduate continues to enjoy the game with the varsity squad while in the classroom he is pursuing a degree in sports media.

A 23-year-old native of Oshawa, Ont., Bollers spent three seasons (2016-19) in the OHL, splitting time between the Saginaw Spirit and his hometown Oshawa Generals before electing to pursue an education and enjoy the benefits of the CHL scholarship fund.

“It’s unbelievable,” Bollers said of his educational opportunity. “The CHL is fantastic for letting kids like us get free schooling. It’s huge. The money we are given to go to school to continue our education and play the game that we love … It’s unbelievable that the CHL does that.”

Debuting with the Bold in 2021-22, Bollers made an excellent impression where through 15 appearances he dazzled with 13 goals alongside 12 assists to finish with 25 points, ultimately helping the squad advance to the bronze-medal game of the 2022 U SPORTS University Cup.

For his efforts, Bollers took home a mantel full of hardware including Male Athlete of the Year recognition, Ontario University Athletics Rookie of the Year, and team MVP honours.

“I saw the facilities at Toronto Metropolitan University and how their program has been over the last five years, and their coaching staff, so it was just automatic for me. This was the place I wanted to play,” Bollers detailed. “It’s also close to home and pretty cool to live downtown for a couple years of my life. Sports media wise, I like being in front of the camera. Now as a second-year student, it’s more hands-on with the cameras and behind the scenes.”

Growing up with a sense of community, Bollers’ success at Toronto Metropolitan University has also continued off the ice where last season he was named the recipient of the school’s D.H. Craighead Award, presented annually to the student-athlete who best exemplifies sportsmanship and leadership qualities on campus and within the community. Additionally, Bollers was nationally recognized with the U SPORTS Community Service Award in addition to the Dr. Randy Gregg Award as the season’s U SPORTS Outstanding Student-Athlete.

“Community work is one of the biggest things. As a kid, my parents always had me out helping in the community,” Bollers said. “I think we are very fortunate people to be able to go to the rink every day, to see our friends, and put on skates to play the game we are able to play, and have no worries in the world. But for some people in the community, they are not as fortunate, so just giving back to the community has impacted me a lot.

“This year I am working with the Boys and Girls Club of Canada. I go there every other Monday to play hockey with them. It’s something that changes their day and puts a smile on their face.”

Bollers’ success has continued into the new campaign where through 14 appearances entering December he continues to challenge for top spot on the U SPORTS leaderboard with 25 points counting 11 goals and 14 assists.

“The coaching staff gave me the opportunity and confidence to be successful in my first year and now I have carried that on,” Bollers added. “If you don’t play with confidence, you are not going to be successful. It’s all about opportunity and confidence.”