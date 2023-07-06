Robertson signs entry-level contract with Kraken

Peterborough Petes forward Tucker Robertson has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Seattle Kraken.

Robertson enjoyed a career year in 2022-23 as he registered 90 points (36 goals) before he added 22 points in 23 postseason tilts as the Petes claimed the J. Ross Robertson Cup. During the regular season, he also led Petes skaters in power play goals (13) and game-winning goals (9) while he topped the OHL in faceoff wins (831) and faceoff percentage (58.5)

Over the past two seasons, the Toronto native has scored 77 goals and added 171 points.

The 20-year-old was a fourth round pick by Seattle in the 2022 NHL Draft.