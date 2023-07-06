MENU
July 6, 2023

Cristall signs three-year ELC with Washington

andrew cristall NHL entry-level contract
by
Matt Tidcombe / CHL

Kelowna Rockets forward Andrew Cristall has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Washington Capitals.

Last season, Cristall tallied 95 points (39 goals) in 54 games with the Rockets to finish sixth in WHL scoring and was subsequently selected 40th overall by Washington in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Cristall’s 1.76 point-per-game average was the fourth best in the WHL as he was named to the B.C. Division’s First All-Star Team. In 129 career games with the Rockets, Cristall has notched 169 points (69 goals).

The Burnaby, B.C., native also won gold with Canada at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup where he had six points in five games and collected a bronze medal at the U18 Worlds earlier this year.

