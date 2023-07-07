2024 NHL Draft to offer ample of CHL talent

Only a week removed from the 2023 NHL Draft, where 80 players were selected from the CHL led by Connor Bedard who was taken first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks, focus has already shifted to the 2024 class that will offer ample of first round selections.

Across the OHL, QMJHL and WHL, there are a number of prominent prospects that will be highly sought after when the 2024 NHL Draft takes place next summer.

Ontario Hockey League

NHL scouts will be watching the blue line a lot in 2023-24 with the OHL’s top three prospects arguably all defencemen.

London’s Sam Dickinson, Ottawa’s Henry Mews and Saginaw’s Zayne Parekh all project to be first round selections a year from now.

In his rookie season, Dickinson, the fourth overall pick in the 2022 OHL Draft, had nine goals and 23 points and was named to the OHL’s First All-Rookie Team. Mews’ 12 goals were second most among OHL blueliners as he tallied a 31-point season while Parekh established a new OHL record for most goals by a 17-year-old defenceman with 21 as he was named to the CHL All-Rookie Team and OHL First All-Rookie Team.

Windsor’s Anthony Cristoforo is another OHL d-man to keep tabs on, as is teammate Liam Greentree who had 25 goals in 2022-23, while Oshawa’s Beckett Sennecke was second in rookie scoring last season with 55 points (20 goals).



Quebec Major Junior Hockey League

In the Q, a lot of eyes will be Chicoutimi’s Maxim Massé who led all QMJHL rookies with 29 goals and 62 points in 2022-23 as he was named CHL and QMJHL Rookie of the Year, among a number of accolades.

Cape Breton teammates Thomas Desruisseaux and Tomas Lavoie, who was the first overall pick in the 2022 QMJHL Draft, will garner attention as will Shawinigan’s Felix Lacerte, who finished third in QMJHL rookie scoring with 52 points.

Baie-Comeau’s Justin Poirier, the younger brother of Jeremie Poirier (CGY), had 28 goals a year ago to finish second among Q rookies.

Western Hockey League

Spokane’s Berkly Catton and Regina’s Tanner Howe will draw the most interest in the WHL this year.

Catton had 23 goals and 55 points with the Chiefs to finish tied fifth in rookie scoring while he medalled twice with Canada at the U17 Worlds (silver) and U18 Worlds (bronze). Howe, who played alongside Bedard the past two seasons, had a career high 36 goals and 89 points with the Pats while he collected a gold medal at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and a bronze at the U18 Worlds.

Prince Albert’s Ryder Ritchie was named WHL Rookie of the Year after a 55-point campaign while Calgary’s Carter Yakemchuk, who is coming off of a 47-point season, projects as the league’s top d-man.

Medicine Hat’s Andrew Basha, who had 56 points (20 goals) in 67 games a year ago from the wing, is another talent NHL scouts will be following closely.