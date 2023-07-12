Danielson signs entry-level deal with Detroit

Brandon Wheat Kings forward Nate Danielson has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Detroit Red Wings.

Danielson was the ninth overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft last month after a career year with the Wheat Kings where he established new highs in goals (33), assists (45) and points (78). Thirteen of his goals came on the power play, while he also had five game-winners, and won 52.7 per cent of his faceoffs. His 667 faceoff wins were the 10th most in the WHL last season.

Named Wheat Kings co-captain Sept. 22, Danielson has amassed 150 points in 145 games with Brandon after he was the fifth overall pick in the 2019 WHL Draft. The Edmonton native also competed in the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.