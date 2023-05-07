Road to Memorial Cup daily: Blazers and Mooseheads win Game 5’s

CHL Three Stars

David Moravec had three points (2G, 1A) to earn Saturday’s first star as Halifax won Game 5 over Sherbrooke. It was the first two career postseason goals of Moravec who in his rookie QMJHL season had 28 points (four goals) in 60 games.

Mathis Rousseau slammed the door shut against the Phoenix as he made 26 saves to record the shutout and collect the second star. Rousseau’s 36 wins led the QMJHL during the regular season while his 2.10 GAA in the playoffs is the third best among Q goaltenders.

Ryan Hofer (WSH) had a pair of goals to collect the third star as Kamloops won Game 5 against Seattle. Hofer scored the game-winner 1:06 into the third and also scored shorthanded later in the period. Hofer, who was acquired from Everett at the WHL Trade Deadline, has recorded 14 postseason points.

QMJHL

(1) Sherbrooke vs. (2) Halifax — Mooseheads lead series 3-2

Game 5: Mooseheads 5-0 Phoenix

Halifax rattled off its third straight win to put themselves in prime position to reach the QMJHL Finals after a 5-0 win in Game 5

Zachary L’Heureux (NSH) also had three points (1G, 2A) while Evan Boucher had a goal and an assist

The Mooseheads are still without star forward Jordan Dumais (CBJ) who is out with an upper-body injury

Game 6 is May 7 at 5pm ET live on CHL TV

We are having a good time. 5-0 Moose. 🚨 L'Heureux (8) 3:53 3rd period

🍎 Furlong, Moravec | #GoMooseGo pic.twitter.com/LlnJZnGWuk — Halifax Mooseheads (@HFXMooseheads) May 6, 2023

WHL

(1) Seattle vs. (2) Kamloops – Thunderbirds lead series 3-2

Game 5: Blazers 4-2 Thunderbirds

Kamloops doubled up Seattle 4-2 as they kept their postseason hopes alive with an impressive road win

In addition to Hofer’s two goals, Matthew Seminoff (DAL) also scored twice for the Blazers

Jared Davidson (MTL) and Reid Schaefer (NSH) scored for Seattle but Kamloops goaltender Dylan Ernst turned away 36 shots

Game 6 is May 8 at 10pm ET live on CHL TV

MAKE THAT 4-1 🔥🔥 Hofer has his second of the game#WHLPlayoffs #FeedingTheFuture pic.twitter.com/c03m1kGgK9 — Kamloops Blazers (@blazerhockey) May 7, 2023

