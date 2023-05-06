Road to Memorial Cup daily: Battalion, Knights take 3-2 series leads

CHL Three Stars

A pair of goals from North Bay’s Kyle McDonald (DAL) earned him Friday’s first star. McDonald scored twice as the Battalion took a 3-2 series lead over Sarnia and now has 14 postseason goals, tied for the CHL lead.

Ryan Winterton (SEA) also scored twice as he helped London win Game 5 over Sarnia to claim the night’s second star. Winterton, who won an OHL Championship a year ago with Hamilton, has 20 playoff points.

Ty Nelson (SEA) had two points (1G, 1A) from the North Bay blue line in Friday’s Game 5 victory to earn the third star. Nelson’s 24 postseason points are the second most in the CHL among defencemen.

OHL

Eastern Conference

(2) North Bay vs. (4) Peterborough — Battalion lead series 3-2

Game 5: Battalion 6-2 Petes

The Battalion collected a second straight victory as they now find themselves a win from advancing to the OHL Championship Series

Liam Arnsby (FLA), Josh Bloom (BUF) and Liam Van Steensel also scored for North Bay

Kyle Jackson (SEA) and Nikita Tarasevich each had two assists

Dom DiVincentiis (WPG) made 22 saves with Owen Beck (MTL) and Tucker Robertson (SEA) the only Petes skaters to get onto the scoresheet

Game 6 is May 7 at 7:05pm ET live on CHL TV

Western Conference

(2) London vs. (3) Sarnia – Knights lead 3-2

Game 5: Knights 5-2 Sting

The home team kept its perfect record in the series as the Knights have the Sting on the ropes after a Game 5 win

In addition to Winterton’s pair, Denver Barkey, Easton Cowan and Ruslan Gazizov also found the back of the net

Jackson Edward had two assists from the London blue line

Zach Bowen made 30 saves with Nolan Dillingham and Sasha Pastujov (ANA) acting as the Sting goalscorers

Game 6 is May 7 at 2:05pm ET live on CHL TV

