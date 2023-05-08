Road to Memorial Cup daily: Knights and Mooseheads advance to Championship Series

CHL Three Stars

Halifax’s Mathis Rousseau earned Sunday’s first star after he recorded his second straight shutout as the Mooseheads won Game 6 in Sherbrooke. Rousseau made 42 saves as Halifax eliminated the Phoenix, two days after he stopped 26 shots in a Game 5 win. Rousseau’s .935 save percentage is the fourth best among CHL goaltenders in the postseason.

Easton Cowan collected the second star after he had the game-winner in London’s Game 6 win over Sarnia. Cowan had a goal and an assist in the win and has tallied 17 points (six goals) in 15 playoff games.

Brennan Othmann (NYR) grabbed the third star as he had a pair of primary assists in Peterborough’s Game 6 against North Bay. Othmann setup Samuel Mayer on the game-tying goal in the third period before he fed Avery Hayes for the overtime winner that forced a Game 7. Othmann has 19 postseason points, tied for the eighth most in the OHL.

OHL

Eastern Conference

(2) North Bay vs. (4) Peterborough — Series tied 3-3

Game 6: Petes 4-3 Battalion (OT)

Avery Hayes’ one-timer off of Othmann’s feed at 2:40 forced a Game 7 as the Petes secured a 4-3 win

R. Avon (PHI) and Chase Stillman (NJ) also scored for Peterborough as Michael Simpson made 26 saves

Dom DiVincentiis (WPG) stopped 40 shots in the North Bay goal while Josh Bloom (VAN), Anthony Romani and Matvey Petrov (EDM) scored

Game 7 is May 8 at 7pm ET live on CHL TV

Avery Hayes buries Brennan Othmann's feed in OT and @PetesOHLhockey force a Game 7 Monday night against North Bay! #RoadtoMemorialCup pic.twitter.com/cq11ssPhza — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) May 8, 2023

Western Conference

(2) London vs. (3) Sarnia – Knights win series 4-2

Game 6: Knights 5-1 Sting

London eliminated Sarnia in Game 6 after a 5-1 road win

Denver Barkey, Logan Mailloux (MTL), Ryan Humphrey and Ryan Winterton (SEA) also scored for the Knights

Marcus Limpar-Lantz had given Sarnia the lead before the Knights scored five unanswered

Zach Bowen made 23 saves for London

The Knights will face either North Bay or Peterborough in the OHL Championship Series

QMJHL

(1) Sherbrooke vs. (2) Halifax — Mooseheads lead series 3-2

Game 6: Mooseheads 1-0 Phoenix

Josh Lawrence scored the lone goal at 4:47 of the second on a wraparound as the Mooseheads eliminated Sherbrooke in Game 6

Rousseau, who led the QMJHL with 36 wins in the regular season, hasn’t conceded a goal over his last 133:05 of action

The Mooseheads will face Quebec for the Gilles Courteau Trophy

We could hear the roar coming from Nova Scotia. 🚨 Lawrence (9) 4:47 2nd period

🍎 Phillips, Cataford | #GoMooseGo pic.twitter.com/0uG8b76TbV — Halifax Mooseheads (@HFXMooseheads) May 7, 2023

