Road to Memorial Cup daily: April 2

CHL Three Stars

Riley Kidney (MTL) earned Saturday’s first star after a six-point performance (1G, 5A) in Gatineau’s 9-0 triumph over Saint John. Kidney’s point streak is up to 30 games and dates back to Jan. 7, which was his second game as a member of the Olympiques. Kidney’s seven points are tied for the QMJHL playoff scoring lead.

His teammate Alexis Gendron (PHI) collected the second star after his second career postseason hat-trick. Gendron had 55 goals during the regular season, the third most in the CHL.

Kitchener’s Marco Costantini shut the door on the Spitfires as he was named the night’s third star. The Rangers goaltender made 31 saves as Kitchener, the no. 8 seed, built a 2-0 series lead.

OHL

Eastern Conference

(3) Barrie vs. (6) Hamilton — Colts lead series 2-0

Game 2: Colts 6-3 Bulldogs

After a six-point Game 1, Brandt Clarke (LA) had four more points (1G, 3A) in Game 2 as the Colts doubled up the Bulldogs.

Through two games, Clarke’s 10 points leads the OHL in postseason scoring

Ethan Cardwell (SJ) scored twice for Barrie while Callum Chisholm and Declan McDonnell each had a goal and an assist

Game 3 is April 2 at 7pm ET

Ethan Cardwell got involved in the offence on Saturday.@SanJoseSharks prospect scored 43 goals during the regular season, and buried his first two of the #OHLPlayoffs as the @OHLBarrieColts went up 2-0 on Hamilton. #BARvsHAM pic.twitter.com/ckxVzrE5zv — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) April 2, 2023

Western Conference

(1) Windsor vs. (8) Kitchener — Rangers lead series 2-0

Game 2: Rangers 4-0 Spitfires

Matthew Sop had two goals for the Rangers as they collected a second straight road win over the no.1 seeded Spits

Francesco Pinelli (LA) had a goal and an assist for the visitors

Game 3 is April 4 at 7pm ET

QMJHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Quebec vs. (8) Charlottetown — Remparts lead series 2-0

Game 2: Remparts 3-1 Islanders

James Malatesta (CBJ), Zachary Bolduc (STL) and Daniel Agostino all scored in the third period as the Remparts took a 2-0 series lead

William Rousseau stopped 21 shots as Michael Horth was the only Islander to beat him.

Game 3 is April 4 at 7pm ET

(2) Halifax vs. (7) Cape Breton — Mooseheads lead series 2-0

Game 2: Mooseheads 4-3 Eagles (OT)

Evan Boucher completed the comeback for the Mooseheads as he scored the overtime winner at 9:19 as Halifax erased a 3-0 deficit

Josh Lawrence had a goal and an assist for Halifax while Jordan Dumais (CBJ) had two assists

Alexandre Doucet (DET) had forced overtime with the tying goal at 18:50 of the third

Ivan Ivan’s first postseason hat-trick had given the Eagles a 3-0 lead

Game 3 is April 4 at 6pm ET

Saturday Night OT Classic in Halifax 🚨 Boucher (1) 9:19 OT

🍎 L'Heureux, Furlong | #GoMooseGo pic.twitter.com/ntTST7dls2 — Halifax Mooseheads (@HFXMooseheads) April 2, 2023

(3) Moncton vs. (6) Baie-Comeau — Series tied 1-1

Game 2: Drakkar 4-3 Wildcats (2OT)

Charles-Antoinie Lavallee scored 1:57 into double OT as the Drakkar evened their series with the Wildcats

Felix Gagnon, Justin Poirier and Anthony Lavoie scored in regulation for Baie-Comeau, who erased a 3-0 deficit

Yoan Loshing had scored twice for Moncton as they built an early lead

Olivier Ciarlo stopped 46 shots for the Drakkar

Game 3 is April 4 at 7pm ET

(4) Chicoutimi vs. (5) Rimouski — Oceanic lead series 2-0

Game 2: Oceanic 5-2 Sagueneens

Five different skaters scored for the Oceanic as they won both games on the road to open their series against the Sags

Spencer Gill had a pair of helpers for Rimouski

Game 3 is April 4 at 7pm ET

Western Conference

(1) Sherbrooke vs. (8) Blainville-Boisbriand — Phoenix lead series 2-0

Game 2: Phoenix 6-3 Armada

Jacob Melanson (SEA) and Joshua Roy (MTL) both had a goal and an assist as the Phoenix made it back-to-back home wins

Joe Fleming and Ethan Gauthier each had two assists for Sherbrooke

Maximilian Streule assisted on all three Armada goals

Game 3 is April 4 at 7pm ET

(2) Gatineau vs. (7) Saint John — Olympiques lead series 2-0

Game 2: Olympiques 9-0 Sea Dogs

In addition to the performances of Kidney and Gendron, Zach Dean (STL) and Olivier Nadeau (BUF) each had three points (1G, 2A)

Vincent Maisonneuve and Charles-Antoine Pilote both recorded two assists

Francesco Lapenne made 25 saves to register the shutout

Game 3 is April 4 at 6pm ET

Trois pour Alexis Gendron! 🎩🎩🎩#FueledbyPhilly prospect and 55-goal man Alexis Gendron had a hat-trick as the @OlympiquesGAT took a 2-0 series lead against Saint John after a 9-0 victory! pic.twitter.com/HQghlfRlxX — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) April 2, 2023

(3) Victoriaville vs. (6) Drummondville — Series tied 1-1

Game 2: Voltigeurs 3-1 Tigres

Luke Woodworth had two goals, including the game-winner in the third, as Drummondville evened their series with Victoriaville

Riley Mercer stopped 37 shots with Tommy Cormier the only Tigre to beat him

Game 3 is April 4 at 7pm ET

(4) Rouyn-Noranda vs. (5) Shawinigan — Series tied 1-1

Game 2: Cataractes 3-2 Huskies

Lou-Félix Denis had the game-winner at 13:39 of the third as the defending QMJHL champions tied up their series

Standout rookie Felix Lacerte scored the Cataractes other two goals

Game 3 is April 4 at 7pm ET

WHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Winnipeg vs. (8) Medicine Hat — ICE lead series 2-0

Game 2: ICE 5-2 Tigers

Connor McClennon scored twice as the ICE took care of business at home

After a hat-trick in Game 1, Matthew Savoie (BUF) had three more points (1G, 2A) Saturday

Game 3 is April 4 at 9pm ET

(2) Red Deer vs. (7) Calgary — Series tied 1-1

Game 2: Hitmen 2-1 Rebels (OT)

David Adaszynski scored with 3:18 left in overtime as the Hitmen tied their series with Red Deer

Sean Tschgerl had sent the game to overtime as he levelled the scores with just 1:37 left in regulation

Brayden Peters made 38 saves for Calgary

Game 3 is April 3 at 9pm ET

(4) Moose Jaw vs. (5) Lethbridge — Warriors lead series 2-0

Game 2: Warriors 5-1 Hurricanes

Defenceman Brenton Lucas had two goals as the Warriors made it two straight wins

Jagger Firkus (SEA), the overtime hero in Game 1, had three assists while Logan Downaniuk and Martin Rysavy both had two helpers

After he scored 40 goals in the regular season, Atley Calvert scored his first of the postseason as he opened the scoring for Moose Jaw

Game 3 is April 4 at 9pm ET

Western Conference

(1) Seattle vs. (8) Kelowna — Thunderbirds lead series 2-0

Game 2: Thunderbirds 4-1 Rockets

Lucas Ciona (CGY), Nolan Allan (CHI) and Jared Davidson (MTL) all scored in the third period as Seattle took a 2-0 series lead

Dylan Guenther (ARI) had given the T-Birds the lead in the first period before Kelowna’s Dylan Wightman tied things up in the second

Thomas Milic made 25 saves for Seattle

Game 3 is April 4 at 10:05 pm ET

(2) Kamloops vs. (7) Vancouver — Blazers lead series 2-0

Game 2: Blazers 6-1 Giants

Olen Zellweger (ANA) had three points (1G, 2A) for Kamloops

Logan Stankoven (DAL) tallied three assists while Caeden Bankier had a goal and an assist. Stankoven’s eight points leads the WHL Playoffs in scoring

Samuel Honzek scored Vancouver’s first goal of the series while Brett Mirwald made 49 saves

Game 3 is April 4 at 10pm ET

(3) Portland vs. (6) Everett — Winterhawks lead series 2-0

Game 2: Winterhawks 4-0 Silvertips

Marcus Nguyen and Jack O’Brien both scored twice for Portland

Jan Spunar turned aside all 23 shots he faced in the Winterhawks net

Robbie Fromm-Delorme tallied two assists

Game 3 is April 3 at 10:05 pm ET

(4) Prince George vs. (5) Tri-City — Series tied 1-1

Game 2: Cougars 2-1 Americans (OT)

Jaxsen Wiebe (ANA) had the overtime winner at 4:52 as the Cougars levelled their series with Tri-City

The Americans’ Adam Mechura and Prince George’s Cole Dubinsky had scored in regulation

Game 3 is April 4 at 10:05pm ET

#FlyTogether prospect Jaxsen Wiebe had the overtime winner for @PGCougars Saturday as they evened up their series against Tri-City! #RoadtoMemorialCup pic.twitter.com/fkog9DrG1s — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) April 2, 2023

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.