CHL to NHL: Gushchin scores in debut with Sharks

Former Niagara IceDogs forward Danil Gushchin scored in his NHL debut with the San Jose Sharks Saturday night.

The Russian forward scored 1:41 into the second period on the power play as part of a 7-2 victory over Arizona. Gushchin played 16:34, tallied four shots on goal and registered three blocks.

Gushchin played just one OHL season in 2021-22 but led Niagara in scoring with 41 goals and 71 points in only 51 games.

A gold medallist at the 2020 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Gushchin played 64 games with the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda before his NHL debut. The 21-year-old was 76th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.