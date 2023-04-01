Filmon and Seminoff sign ELCs

Swift Current Broncos forward Josh Filmon and Kamloops Blazers forward Matthew Seminoff both signed three-year entry-level contracts earlier this week.

Filmon, the 166th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, signed with the New Jersey Devils. The Winnipeg native enjoyed a career year in 2022-23 with the Broncos where he led the team in goals (47) and points (75). In 148 career games, all with Swift Current, Filmon has tallied 122 points (72 goals).

As the Broncos didn’t make the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien, Filmon has signed an amateur tryout agreement (ATO) with the AHL’s Utica Comets.

Seminoff was selected 13 spots after Filmon by the Dallas Stars at last year’s NHL Draft.

The 19-year-old also had a career campaign in 2022-23 as he set new season bests with 31 goals, 51 assists and 82 points. The Coquitlam, B.C., native is four games shy of 200 in his WHL career.