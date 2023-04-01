The Canadian Hockey League announced today the March edition of the CHL Team of the Month for the 2022-23 regular season.

Additionally, the CHL is proud to reveal the return of four end of season awards with this year’s winners announced at the conclusion of the OHL, QMJHL and WHL Championship series.

For the first time in more than a decade, a CHL First All-Star team, CHL Second All-Star team and CHL Third All-Star team will be selected alongside a CHL All-Rookie Team.

Players were last named to CHL’s First All-Star team, Second All-Star team and All-Rookie Team at the conclusion of the 2009-10 season while Third All-Star team recipients last took place in 2002-03.

CHL Team of the Month: March 2023

For the fifth time this season, Regina Pats star Connor Bedard is included after he had 17 goals and 29 points in 12 games over the final month of the regular season. Throughout March, Bedard had five games with at least four points and registered three hat-tricks. The consensus no.1 overall pick for the 2023 NHL Draft, the 17-year-old led the CHL in goals (71) and points (143) in 2022-23.

The Halifax Mooseheads’ Jordan Dumais (CBJ) finds himself selected for the third time this season after he tallied 31 points (10 goals) in 12 games throughout March. Over the final month of the season, Dumais had nine multi-point showings that was highlighted by a six-point (2G, 4A) effort March 22 against Charlottetown. Dumais’ 54 goals were tied for the fourth most in the CHL while his 140 points ranked second.

Teammate Josh Lawrence had an identical month with the Halifax Mooseheads. In 12 games, Lawrence tallied 31 points (10 goals) and registered eight multi-point games. On the final day of the season, Lawrence had six points (3G, 3A) to reach 50 goals on the season. His 119 points were the third most in the CHL in 2022-23.

On the blue line, Barrie Colts defenceman Brandt Clarke (LA) recorded 22 points (11 goals) in just nine contests. While he had six multi-point efforts, the pick of the bunch was a five-point (3G, 2A) performance March 18 versus Niagara. In only 31 games, Clarke tallied 61 points in the regular season while his 23 goals ranked third despite missing more than half of the year.

Also on the back end is Gatineau Olympiques d-man Tristan Luneau (ANA) who had 18 points (four goals) in 11 games. He had six multi-point games in March and also established a franchise record as his 83 points are the most by a Olympiques defenceman in a single season. Luneau finished second in CHL scoring among d-men.

Between the pipes, North Bay Battalion netminder Dom DiVincentiis (WPG) was virtually unbeatable in March. DiVincentiis was a perfect 6-0-0 with a .968 save percentage and 1.00 GAA while he recorded three shutouts that was highlighted by a 46-save performance March 3 against Mississauga. DiVincentiis’ 36 wins led the OHL this season.