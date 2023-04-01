Road to Memorial Cup daily: April 1

CHL Three Stars

Logan Stankoven (DAL) had a dominant start to the WHL Playoffs as he had five points (3G, 2A) to claim the first star as Kamloops beat Vancouver 8-0. In 48 regular season games, Stankoven, the reigning CHL Player of the Year, had 34 goals and 97 points.

Zach Dean (STL) had a hat-trick to earn the second star as Gatineau opened its series with Saint John with a 7-1 win. Dean had a career high 70 points in the regular season.

Matthew Savoie (BUF) scored three times to collect the night’s third star as the ICE beat Medicine Hat 5-3 in Game 1 of their series. Savoie entered the postseason after a career year in which he had 38 goals and 95 points.

OHL

Eastern Conference

(2) North Bay vs. (7) Mississauga — Battalion lead series 1-0

Game 1: Battalion 5-1 Steelheads

Anthony Romani scored twice as the Battalion pushed its winning streak to 12 games

Matvey Petrov (EDM) and Pasquale Zito (DET) each had two assists while Ty Nelson (SEA) had a goal and an assist

Dom DiVincentiis (WPG) made 36 saves with James Hardie the only Mississauga player to beat him.

Game 2 is April 2 at 2pm ET

(4) Peterborough vs. (5) Sudbury – Petes lead series 2-0

Game 2: Petes 2-1 Wolves

Brennan Othmann (NYR) scored the game-winner 14 seconds into the final frame

Tucker Robertson, who had 90 points in the regular season, scored Peterborough’s only other goal.

Evan Konyen was the only Sudbury player to beat Michael Simpson, who made 40 saves to make it two wins in two nights

Game 3 is April 4 at 7:05pm ET

Western Conference

(2) London vs. (7) Owen Sound — Knights lead series 1-0

Game 1: Knights 7-0 Attack

Sean McGurn scored three times as the Knights dominated Game 1

Max McCue (SJ) scored twice while George Diaco registered three assists. Denver Barkey and Ruslan Gazizov chipped in with two helpers each

Brett Brochu stopped all 25 shots to record the shutout

Game 2 is April 2 at 2pm ET

(3) Sarnia vs. (6) Guelph — Sting lead series 1-0

Game 1: Sting 5-0 Storm

Marcus Limpar-Lantz and Sandis Vilmanis (FLA) each had a goal and an assist for Sarnia

Christian Kyrou (DAL) and Ty Voit (TOR) each recorded two assists

Benjamin Gaudreau (SJ) turned aside 22 shots to record the shutout, the sixth in Sting postseason history

Game 2 is April 2 at 2:05pm ET

(4) Saginaw vs. (5) Flint — Spirit lead series 2-0

Game 2: Spirit 4-1 Firebirds

Matyas Sapovaliv (VGK) scored three times as the Spirit took a stranglehold on their U.S. series with Flint

Hunter Haight (MIN) had a goal and an assist for the hosts

Game is April 3 at 7:05pm ET

QMJHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Quebec vs. (8) Charlottetown — Remparts lead series 1-0

Game 1: Remparts 4-0 Islanders

James Malatesta (CBJ), Zachary Bolduc (STL), Charles Savoie and Justin Robidas (CAR) all scored for the Remparts

William Rousseau made 13 saves to record the shutout

Game 2 is April 1 at 4pm ET

(2) Halifax vs. (7) Cape Breton — Mooseheads lead series 1-0

Game 1: Mooseheads 4-1 Eagles

After he scored 50 times in the regular season, Josh Lawrence was one of four different goalscorers for Halifax

Zachary L’Heureux (NSH) registered two assists for the Mooseheads

Cape Breton outshot Halifax 38-30 as Angelo Fullerton had their lone goal

Game 2 is April 1 at 6pm ET

(3) Moncton vs. (6) Baie-Comeau — Wildcats lead series 1-0

Game 1: Wildcats 4-3 Drakkar (OT)

Jonas Taibel scored the overtime winner at 4:35 to give the Wildcats the series lead

Alex Mercier had scored twice in regulation for Moncton while Charles Beaudoin had three assists. Etienne Morin and Miles Mueller each had two helpers

Marshall Lessard had a goal and an assist for the Drakkar

Game 2 is April 1 at 6pm ET

(4) Chicoutimi vs. (5) Rimouski — Oceanic lead series 1-0

Game 1: Oceanic 4-3 Sagueneens (OT)

Luke Coughlin needed just 2:13 of overtime for the Oceanic to steal home-ice advantage

Alexandre Blais and Xavier Filion each had three points (1G, 2A) for Rimouski

Thomas Begin and Felix Bedard combibed for five assists for the Sags

Game 2 is April 1 at 4pm ET

Western Conference

(1) Sherbrooke vs. (8) Blainville-Boisbriand — Phoenix lead series 1-0

Game 1: Phoenix 5-2 Armada

NHL prospects Jacob Melanson (SEA) and Joshua Roy (MTL) were two of Sherbrooke’s five goalscorers.

Hugo Primeau was credited with the game-winner with 7:35 left in the third period

Game 2 is April 1 at 6pm ET

(2) Gatineau vs. (7) Saint John — Olympiques lead series 1-0

Game 1: Olympiques 7-1 Sea Dogs

Olivier Nadeau (BUF) and Alexis Gendron (PHI) also found the back of the net in the victory as the Olympiques streak was extended to 24-0-1

Tristan Luneau (ANA), who led QMJHL defencemen in points during the regular season, had three assists

Jared Cosman scored Saint John’s lone goal shorthanded in the second period

Game 2 is April 1 at 4pm ET.

Un tour du chapeau pour Zach Dean dans la première victoire de @OlympiquesGAT sur Saint John!#StlBlues prospect Zach Dean had a hat-trick as Gatineau took a 1-0 series lead against Saint John and pushed their streak to 24-0-1! #RoadtoMemorialCup pic.twitter.com/0J0mzxreBe — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) April 1, 2023

(3) Victoriaville vs. (6) Drummondville — Tigres lead series 1-0

Game 1: Tigres 5-4 Voltigeurs (2OT)

Raphael Blouin scored the overtime winner 4:26 into double OT

Nikita Prishchepov scored twice for the Tigres including the game-tying goal with 2:27 left in regulation.

Maveric Lamoureux (ARI) had a goal and an assist for Drummondville

Game 2 is April 1 at 4pm ET

(4) Rouyn-Noranda vs. (5) Shawinigan — Huskies lead series 1-0

Game 1: Huskies 7-6 Cataractes (2OT)

Emeric Gaudet had the winner at 11:08 of double overtime

Shawinigan’s Lou-Felix Denis had sent the game to overtime after he scored with just 34 seconds left in regulation to make it 6-6

The Huskies had scored four times in the third to storm back from what was a 4-1 deficit at one point

Alexis Bonefon scored twice for Shawinigan

Game 2 is April 1 at 4pm ET

WHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Winnipeg vs. (8) Medicine Hat — ICE lead series 1-0

Game 1: ICE 5-3 Tigers

In addition to Savoie’s hat-trick, Ben Zloty had four assists while Connor McClennon had a pair of helpers for the ICE

Andrew Basha scored two of Medicine Hat’s three goals

Game 2 is April 1 at 7:05pm ET

(2) Red Deer vs. (7) Calgary — Rebels lead series 1-0

Game 1: Rebels 3-0 Hitmen

After he scored 50 times in the regular season, Kai Uchacz had the game-winner 17:56 into the first period

Kyle Kelsey made 25 saves to record the shutout

Game is April 1 at 9pm ET

(3) Saskatoon vs. (6) Regina — Pats lead series 1-0

Game 1: Pats 6-1 Blades

Connor Bedard stole the show in his postseason debut as he scored twice for the Pats as they claimed a road victory in Game 1

Stanislav Svozil (CBJ) had a goal and an assist from the Regina blue line

Game 2 is April 2 at 6pm ET

If you thought Connor Bedard's first #WHLPlayoffs goal was nice wait until you see his second 🤯😲 #RoadtoMemorialCup pic.twitter.com/1gmyVy9RcJ — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) April 1, 2023

(4) Moose Jaw vs. (5) Lethbridge — Warriors lead series 1-0

Game 1: Warriors 2-1 Hurricanes (2OT)

Jagger Firkus (SEA) had the game-winner for Moose Jaw with 17.9 seconds left in double overtime

Connor Ungar made 50 saves for the Warriors

Game 2 is April 1 at 9pm ET

The Firkus Circus has arrived on the #RoadtoMemorialCup! 🎪 The #SeaKraken prospect buried the game-winner for the @MJWARRIORS with 17.9 seconds left in double OT to give them a Game 1 victory over Lethbridge! pic.twitter.com/XLABap3l05 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) April 1, 2023

Western Conference

(1) Seattle vs. (8) Kelowna — Thunderbirds lead series 1-0

Game 1: Thunderbirds 3-2 Rockets

Reid Schaefer (NSH) scored the game-winner at 5:53 of the third as the T-Birds survived an early scare after falling behind 2-0

Dylan Guenther (ARI) had Seattle’s two other goals

Jackson DeSouza and Caden Price had given the Rockets an early advantage

Game 2 is April 1 at 9:05pm ET

(2) Kamloops vs. (7) Vancouver — Blazers lead series 1-0

Game 1: Blazers 8-0 Giants

In addition to Stankoven’s five-point outing, Caeden Bankier (MIN) had three points (1G, 2A) while Olen Zellweger (ANA) had four assists

Dylan Ernst made 15 saves to record the shutout

Game 2 is April 1 at 10pm ET

The reigning CHL Player of the Year was dominant in Game 1! 😤#TexasHockey prospect and @blazerhockey captain Logan Stankoven with a hat-trick on the opening night of the #WHLPlayoffs! #RoadtoMemorialCup pic.twitter.com/nZSbcaBobH — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) April 1, 2023

(3) Portland vs. (6) Everett — Winterhawks lead series 1-0

Game 1: Winterhawks 4-3 Silvertips

James Stefan was credited with the game-winner as Portland took a series lead in an all-U.S. matchup

Marcus Nguygen had a pair of goals for the Winterhawks while Marek Alscher (FLA) and Kyle Chyzowski had two assists

Austin Roest was involved in all three of Everett’s goals after a three-point (2G, 1A) showing

Game 2 is April 1 at 9pm ET

(4) Prince George vs. (5) Tri-City — Americans lead series 1-0

Game 1: Americans 6-4 Cougars

Tyson Greenway had two goals while three other Americans had a goal and an assist as the Americans took home ice advantage from the Cougars

Tomas Suchanek stopped 43 shots in the Tri-City net

Caden Brown scored half of the Cougars’ goals Friday

Game 2 is April 1 at 9pm ET

