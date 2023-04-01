Road to Memorial Cup daily: April 1
CHL Three Stars
Logan Stankoven (DAL) had a dominant start to the WHL Playoffs as he had five points (3G, 2A) to claim the first star as Kamloops beat Vancouver 8-0. In 48 regular season games, Stankoven, the reigning CHL Player of the Year, had 34 goals and 97 points.
Zach Dean (STL) had a hat-trick to earn the second star as Gatineau opened its series with Saint John with a 7-1 win. Dean had a career high 70 points in the regular season.
Matthew Savoie (BUF) scored three times to collect the night’s third star as the ICE beat Medicine Hat 5-3 in Game 1 of their series. Savoie entered the postseason after a career year in which he had 38 goals and 95 points.
OHL
Eastern Conference
(2) North Bay vs. (7) Mississauga — Battalion lead series 1-0
Game 1: Battalion 5-1 Steelheads
- Anthony Romani scored twice as the Battalion pushed its winning streak to 12 games
- Matvey Petrov (EDM) and Pasquale Zito (DET) each had two assists while Ty Nelson (SEA) had a goal and an assist
- Dom DiVincentiis (WPG) made 36 saves with James Hardie the only Mississauga player to beat him.
- Game 2 is April 2 at 2pm ET
(4) Peterborough vs. (5) Sudbury – Petes lead series 2-0
Game 2: Petes 2-1 Wolves
- Brennan Othmann (NYR) scored the game-winner 14 seconds into the final frame
- Tucker Robertson, who had 90 points in the regular season, scored Peterborough’s only other goal.
- Evan Konyen was the only Sudbury player to beat Michael Simpson, who made 40 saves to make it two wins in two nights
- Game 3 is April 4 at 7:05pm ET
Western Conference
(2) London vs. (7) Owen Sound — Knights lead series 1-0
Game 1: Knights 7-0 Attack
- Sean McGurn scored three times as the Knights dominated Game 1
- Max McCue (SJ) scored twice while George Diaco registered three assists. Denver Barkey and Ruslan Gazizov chipped in with two helpers each
- Brett Brochu stopped all 25 shots to record the shutout
- Game 2 is April 2 at 2pm ET
(3) Sarnia vs. (6) Guelph — Sting lead series 1-0
Game 1: Sting 5-0 Storm
- Marcus Limpar-Lantz and Sandis Vilmanis (FLA) each had a goal and an assist for Sarnia
- Christian Kyrou (DAL) and Ty Voit (TOR) each recorded two assists
- Benjamin Gaudreau (SJ) turned aside 22 shots to record the shutout, the sixth in Sting postseason history
- Game 2 is April 2 at 2:05pm ET
(4) Saginaw vs. (5) Flint — Spirit lead series 2-0
Game 2: Spirit 4-1 Firebirds
- Matyas Sapovaliv (VGK) scored three times as the Spirit took a stranglehold on their U.S. series with Flint
- Hunter Haight (MIN) had a goal and an assist for the hosts
- Game is April 3 at 7:05pm ET
QMJHL
Eastern Conference
(1) Quebec vs. (8) Charlottetown — Remparts lead series 1-0
Game 1: Remparts 4-0 Islanders
- James Malatesta (CBJ), Zachary Bolduc (STL), Charles Savoie and Justin Robidas (CAR) all scored for the Remparts
- William Rousseau made 13 saves to record the shutout
- Game 2 is April 1 at 4pm ET
(2) Halifax vs. (7) Cape Breton — Mooseheads lead series 1-0
Game 1: Mooseheads 4-1 Eagles
- After he scored 50 times in the regular season, Josh Lawrence was one of four different goalscorers for Halifax
- Zachary L’Heureux (NSH) registered two assists for the Mooseheads
- Cape Breton outshot Halifax 38-30 as Angelo Fullerton had their lone goal
- Game 2 is April 1 at 6pm ET
(3) Moncton vs. (6) Baie-Comeau — Wildcats lead series 1-0
Game 1: Wildcats 4-3 Drakkar (OT)
- Jonas Taibel scored the overtime winner at 4:35 to give the Wildcats the series lead
- Alex Mercier had scored twice in regulation for Moncton while Charles Beaudoin had three assists. Etienne Morin and Miles Mueller each had two helpers
- Marshall Lessard had a goal and an assist for the Drakkar
- Game 2 is April 1 at 6pm ET
(4) Chicoutimi vs. (5) Rimouski — Oceanic lead series 1-0
Game 1: Oceanic 4-3 Sagueneens (OT)
- Luke Coughlin needed just 2:13 of overtime for the Oceanic to steal home-ice advantage
- Alexandre Blais and Xavier Filion each had three points (1G, 2A) for Rimouski
- Thomas Begin and Felix Bedard combibed for five assists for the Sags
- Game 2 is April 1 at 4pm ET
Western Conference
(1) Sherbrooke vs. (8) Blainville-Boisbriand — Phoenix lead series 1-0
Game 1: Phoenix 5-2 Armada
- NHL prospects Jacob Melanson (SEA) and Joshua Roy (MTL) were two of Sherbrooke’s five goalscorers.
- Hugo Primeau was credited with the game-winner with 7:35 left in the third period
- Game 2 is April 1 at 6pm ET
(2) Gatineau vs. (7) Saint John — Olympiques lead series 1-0
Game 1: Olympiques 7-1 Sea Dogs
- Olivier Nadeau (BUF) and Alexis Gendron (PHI) also found the back of the net in the victory as the Olympiques streak was extended to 24-0-1
- Tristan Luneau (ANA), who led QMJHL defencemen in points during the regular season, had three assists
- Jared Cosman scored Saint John’s lone goal shorthanded in the second period
Game 2 is April 1 at 4pm ET.
(3) Victoriaville vs. (6) Drummondville — Tigres lead series 1-0
Game 1: Tigres 5-4 Voltigeurs (2OT)
- Raphael Blouin scored the overtime winner 4:26 into double OT
- Nikita Prishchepov scored twice for the Tigres including the game-tying goal with 2:27 left in regulation.
- Maveric Lamoureux (ARI) had a goal and an assist for Drummondville
- Game 2 is April 1 at 4pm ET
(4) Rouyn-Noranda vs. (5) Shawinigan — Huskies lead series 1-0
Game 1: Huskies 7-6 Cataractes (2OT)
- Emeric Gaudet had the winner at 11:08 of double overtime
- Shawinigan’s Lou-Felix Denis had sent the game to overtime after he scored with just 34 seconds left in regulation to make it 6-6
- The Huskies had scored four times in the third to storm back from what was a 4-1 deficit at one point
- Alexis Bonefon scored twice for Shawinigan
- Game 2 is April 1 at 4pm ET
WHL
Eastern Conference
(1) Winnipeg vs. (8) Medicine Hat — ICE lead series 1-0
Game 1: ICE 5-3 Tigers
- In addition to Savoie’s hat-trick, Ben Zloty had four assists while Connor McClennon had a pair of helpers for the ICE
- Andrew Basha scored two of Medicine Hat’s three goals
- Game 2 is April 1 at 7:05pm ET
(2) Red Deer vs. (7) Calgary — Rebels lead series 1-0
Game 1: Rebels 3-0 Hitmen
- After he scored 50 times in the regular season, Kai Uchacz had the game-winner 17:56 into the first period
- Kyle Kelsey made 25 saves to record the shutout
- Game is April 1 at 9pm ET
(3) Saskatoon vs. (6) Regina — Pats lead series 1-0
Game 1: Pats 6-1 Blades
- Connor Bedard stole the show in his postseason debut as he scored twice for the Pats as they claimed a road victory in Game 1
- Stanislav Svozil (CBJ) had a goal and an assist from the Regina blue line
- Game 2 is April 2 at 6pm ET
(4) Moose Jaw vs. (5) Lethbridge — Warriors lead series 1-0
Game 1: Warriors 2-1 Hurricanes (2OT)
- Jagger Firkus (SEA) had the game-winner for Moose Jaw with 17.9 seconds left in double overtime
- Connor Ungar made 50 saves for the Warriors
- Game 2 is April 1 at 9pm ET
Western Conference
(1) Seattle vs. (8) Kelowna — Thunderbirds lead series 1-0
Game 1: Thunderbirds 3-2 Rockets
- Reid Schaefer (NSH) scored the game-winner at 5:53 of the third as the T-Birds survived an early scare after falling behind 2-0
- Dylan Guenther (ARI) had Seattle’s two other goals
- Jackson DeSouza and Caden Price had given the Rockets an early advantage
- Game 2 is April 1 at 9:05pm ET
(2) Kamloops vs. (7) Vancouver — Blazers lead series 1-0
Game 1: Blazers 8-0 Giants
- In addition to Stankoven’s five-point outing, Caeden Bankier (MIN) had three points (1G, 2A) while Olen Zellweger (ANA) had four assists
- Dylan Ernst made 15 saves to record the shutout
- Game 2 is April 1 at 10pm ET
(3) Portland vs. (6) Everett — Winterhawks lead series 1-0
Game 1: Winterhawks 4-3 Silvertips
- James Stefan was credited with the game-winner as Portland took a series lead in an all-U.S. matchup
- Marcus Nguygen had a pair of goals for the Winterhawks while Marek Alscher (FLA) and Kyle Chyzowski had two assists
- Austin Roest was involved in all three of Everett’s goals after a three-point (2G, 1A) showing
- Game 2 is April 1 at 9pm ET
(4) Prince George vs. (5) Tri-City — Americans lead series 1-0
Game 1: Americans 6-4 Cougars
- Tyson Greenway had two goals while three other Americans had a goal and an assist as the Americans took home ice advantage from the Cougars
- Tomas Suchanek stopped 43 shots in the Tri-City net
- Caden Brown scored half of the Cougars’ goals Friday
- Game 2 is April 1 at 9pm ET
