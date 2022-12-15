Rangers make trade for Arcuri

The Kitchener Rangers have acquired Dallas Stars prospect Francesco Arcuri from the Kingston Frontenacs.

In exchange, the Fronts received six OHL Draft picks, five of which Kitchener had previously acquired from other teams.

“We are very excited to add a player like Francesco to our team,” said Kitchener Rangers General Manager Mike McKenzie. “He is a pure goal scorer and one of the leading goal scorers in the league this year. He will fit in really well with the rest of our group and we look forward to seeing him in a Ranger uniform tomorrow night.”

Arcuri is tied for first in the OHL with 23 goals this season and has totalled 34 points in 29 games.

Over the course of 155 games with Kingston, Arcuri registered 64 goals and 64 assists.

In Kitchener, he joins a squad that features other NHL Drafted prospects Tomas Hamara (OTT), Filip Mesar (MTL), Francesco Pinelli (LA), Roman Schmidt (TB) as well as youngsters Hunter Brzustewicz and Carson Rehkopf who were both recently named to the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

It’s the second trade of the week by McKenzie who acquired Oshawa captain Lleyton Moore Tuesday.