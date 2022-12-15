Kia TopX Show with Brochu and Lisowsky

As we head in to the final weekend before the holiday break we check in on two of the hottest teams in the CHL, the London Knights and Saskatoon Blades.

First, reigning OHL goaltender of the year Brett Brochu tells us about chasing Knights history while taking on more of a mentorship role this season and then Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Brandon Lisowsky shares why the Blades have been so successful and what it’s like to be a part of the Leafs’ family.

Here’s Brett Brochu:



Here’s Brandon Lisowsky: