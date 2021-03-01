MENU
March 1, 2021

QMJHL Team of the Week (Week 15)

QMJHL

 

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has named its Team of the Week for the week ending February 28:

FORWARDS:

  • Zachary L’HEUREUX | Halifax Mooseheads | 2GP-1G-4A, +1
  • Mavrik BOURQUE | Shawinigan Cataractes | 2GP-2G-3A, +2
  • Shawn ELEMENT | Victoriaville Tigres | 2GP-3G-1A, +5

DEFENCEMEN:

  • Sean LAROCHELLE | Victoriaville Tigres | 2GP-2G-2A, +3
  • Louis CREVIER | Chicoutimi Sagueneens | 2GP-2G-0A, +5

GOALTENDER:

  • Alexis SHANK | Chicoutimi Sagueneens | 2-0-0-0, 0.50, .970%, 1SO

 

Équipe de la semaine-1erMars

