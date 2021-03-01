QMJHL Team of the Week (Week 15)
The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has named its Team of the Week for the week ending February 28:
FORWARDS:
- Zachary L’HEUREUX | Halifax Mooseheads | 2GP-1G-4A, +1
- Mavrik BOURQUE | Shawinigan Cataractes | 2GP-2G-3A, +2
- Shawn ELEMENT | Victoriaville Tigres | 2GP-3G-1A, +5
DEFENCEMEN:
- Sean LAROCHELLE | Victoriaville Tigres | 2GP-2G-2A, +3
- Louis CREVIER | Chicoutimi Sagueneens | 2GP-2G-0A, +5
GOALTENDER:
- Alexis SHANK | Chicoutimi Sagueneens | 2-0-0-0, 0.50, .970%, 1SO