QMJHL Team of the Week (Week 15)

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has named its Team of the Week for the week ending February 28:

FORWARDS:

Zachary L’HEUREUX | Halifax Mooseheads | 2GP-1G-4A, +1

Mavrik BOURQUE | Shawinigan Cataractes | 2GP-2G-3A, +2

Shawn ELEMENT | Victoriaville Tigres | 2GP-3G-1A, +5

DEFENCEMEN:

Sean LAROCHELLE | Victoriaville Tigres | 2GP-2G-2A, +3

Louis CREVIER | Chicoutimi Sagueneens | 2GP-2G-0A, +5

GOALTENDER: