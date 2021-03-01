QMJHL Player of the Week: Zachary L’Heureux (Mar. 1)

The latest Ultramar Player of the Week is Halifax Mooseheads winger Zachary L’Heureux. In a pair of road games, the 17-year-old from Mercier, Quebec scored once and added four assists as the Mooseheads went unbeaten.

On Tuesday night in Sydney, L’Heureux opened the scoring midway through the first period with his tenth goal of the campaign. He went on to add a helper in the Mooseheads’ 4-3 come-from-behind overtime triumph over the Cape Breton Eagles.

Back in Cape Breton on Friday night, L’Heureux factored into all his team’s scoring, dishing out three assists in the Mooseheads’ 3-2 victory over the Eagles. Named the third star of the game, this was the seventh three-point outing of the second-year forward’s career.

Selected third overall by the Moncton Wildcats at the 2019 QMJHL Draft, L’Heureux has registered 22 points in as many games with the Mooseheads this year. The winger is following up a 2019-20 campaign in which he earned a spot on the QMJHL Rookie All-Star Team as well as an “A” rating on the NHL Central Scouting’s latest Players to Watch List in advance of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.