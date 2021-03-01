MENU
March 1, 2021

Eagles postpone games until further notice

Cape Breton Eagles

 

With new COVID-19 restrictions coming out of the Halifax Regional Municipality and Prince Edward Island, we have been forced to postpone games until further notice. At this time we will await the easing of restrictions in these areas until such time that we are able to play games again.

In the meantime we are asking that season seat holders hang on to all tickets as we hope to reschedule these games in the future. To stay up to date we encourage all fans to subscribe to our email list by clicking Here.

We would like to thank you for your continued support and encouragement during these extraordinary times.

#TalonsOut

