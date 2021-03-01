Under the Microscope | QMJHL Prospect of February: Dylan MacKinnon

Skilled. Hardworking. Intelligent. Focused. Poised. Confident. Dylan MacKinnon possesses all the intangibles it takes to become an effective defender at the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League level.

Born in Riverview, New Brunswick, MacKinnon is coming out of a solid Moncton Flyers program that has produced quality right-shooting defencemen such as Dyllan Gill, Matteo Mann and Phil Myers, each of whom were recently drafted or excelled in the QMJHL.

The pressure surrounding a draft year can be crippling to any young player’s psyche, but it is especially true this season, with the constant uncertainty surrounding the ongoing pandemic. With the number of cases of COVID-19 increasing in New Brunswick, MacKinnon and his Flyers teammates haven’t been able to play or practice for over a month now.

“This year has been very nerve-racking with all the up and downs with the COVID-19 situation and how well I was performing,” MacKinnon admitted.

The 6’1’’, 175-pound hard-nosed defender was playing some of his best hockey of the season and was really coming into his own when the NB/PEI Major U18 Hockey League paused its activities in early January.

“I had been working on my quickness, going stick on stick, closing the gap and trying to stay physical in the corners,” said the blueliner who had three goals and as many assists in the nine games he played for the Flyers before the break.

The 16-year-old rearguard was taking a less is more approach to his game, which had been paying dividends. The strong skating two-way defender possesses a solid first pass, a great shot and good offensive instincts, but needs to pick and choose his moments to join the rush a little better. The Flyers rookie is a physical force who has a knack for winning puck battles and delivering crushing bodychecks all over the ice.

“I have always enjoyed watching big rugged defencemen. I like how guys like Brent Burns, Shea Weber and Dustin Byfuglien play the game,” MacKinnon said. “But I also like watching how Cale Makar and Rasmus Dahlin skate. If I were to take some of their attributes, I would take Shea Weber’s ruggedness and shot and Makar’s puck handling and skating.”

As he takes time to develop some more, MacKinnon fully understands how this season isn’t a sprint, but rather a marathon.

“Throughout all the ups and downs this season, I have been working extremely hard on studying the game and understanding what’s happening on the ice at all times,” he stated. “I have also been working on my shot, on shooting more on the power play and getting shots to the net from all angles. I’ve also been working hard at maintaining a healthy body, as well as a heavy presence in the gym.”

While he’s obviously been working extremely hard on his craft, MacKinnon knows how important it is to remain humble. Despite his young age, he’s already recognized the many sacrifices others have made to help him reach his goal of playing professionally.

“My parents have devoted their entire lives to make my dream come true,” says the blueliner. “From driving me to the rink at 5:30am, to giving all of their support and making countless sacrifices to keep me playing in tournaments and travelling to see new places. I can’t thank them enough for what they’ve done and how they’ve helped me get to where I want to go.”

The well-spoken and mature teenager is thrilled at the idea of reaching the next step towards his dream by playing in the QMJHL one day. For MacKinnon to be drafted and to play in the Q would be an absolute dream come true, one that he’s had for over a decade.

“I was five years old when my dad and I were watching the Moncton Wildcats play,” he vividly remembers. “My dad said: this is some good fast hockey eh! And I replied: I’m going to play here one day. Ever since that moment, I have devoted everything to it.”