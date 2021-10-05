QMJHL Player of the Week | Bennett MacArthur (October 4, 2021)

The first QMJHL Player of the Week for the 2021-22 season is Acadie-Bathust Titan winger Bennett MacArthur. In a pair of games, the 20-year-old from Summerside, PEI scored twice and added four assists while the Titan got off to a 2-0-0-0 start.

On Friday night at home, MacArthur potted a pair of goals and added an assist on his team’s insurance marker as the Titan overcame a two-goal deficit to take down the Moncton Wildcats by a score of 4-2. For his efforts, the third-year veteran was named first star of the game.

The following night in Moncton, MacArthur picked up right where he left off, collecting three assists in Acadie-Bathurst’s 5-2 triumph over the Wildcats, giving the squad a sweep of the season opening home-and-home series with its provincial rivals. This time, MacArthur would earn second star honors.

MacArthur is already delivering on expectations to be a force on a strong Titan club this season. A free agent invitee to NHL training camp with the Arizona Coyotes earlier this fall, MacArthur was a revelation for Acadie-Bathurst last season, when he produced 40 points, including an impressive 28 goals, in just 33 contests.

2021-2022 QMJHL Player of the Week:

Week 1 | Nov. 30 – Oct. 3 : Bennett MacArthur (Titan | Acadie-Bathurst)