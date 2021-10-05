Steelheads add veteran netminder Roman Basran

MISSISSAUGA, ON – The Mississauga Steelheads Hockey Club announced today the acquisition goaltender Roman Basran from the WHL’s Kelowna Rockets.

The Steelheads made the move to claim the 6-foot-2, 195Ib. overage goaltender off waivers. The Delta, BC native played eight games with the Rockets in the 2020-21 season, posting a 4-2-1 record and a 3.86 goals-against average. He registered back-to-back 50+ game seasons in 2018-19 and 2019-20 and compiled a career record of 52-41-7-4 with a 2.90 goals-against average and .905 save percentage over 120 career regular season games.

James Richmond had this to say about the latest acquisition. “We wanted to add a top tier goalie with experience and Roman definitely checks both those boxes. We look forward to seeing Roman in the blue and white soon.”

Basran was originally selected in the third round (64th overall) by Kelowna in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft.

