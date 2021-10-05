Videotron Team of the Week | 2021-2022 | Week 1

Here are the QMJHL players who earned their spot on the Videotron Team of the Week for the period ranging from November 30 to October 3, 2021.

FORWARDS:

Bennett MACARTHUR | Titan | Acadie-Bathurst | 2GP-2G-4A, +2

Alexandre DOUCET | Foreurs | Val-d’Or | 2GP-2G-4A, +2

Justin ROBIDAS | Foreurs | Val-d’Or | 2GP-4G-1A, +3

DEFENSEMEN:

Noah LAAOUAN | Islanders | Charlottetown | 2GP-1G-4A, +5

Miguël TOURIGNY | Armada | Blainville-Boisbriand | 2GP-0G-4A, +1

GOALTENDER:

Nikolas HURTUBISE | Tigres | Victoriaville | 2-0-0-0, 1.85, .927%

2021-2022 Videotron Team of the Week:

Week 1 | Nov. 30 – Oct. 3, 2021