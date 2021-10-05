Videotron Team of the Week | 2021-2022 | Week 1
Here are the QMJHL players who earned their spot on the Videotron Team of the Week for the period ranging from November 30 to October 3, 2021.
FORWARDS:
- Bennett MACARTHUR | Titan | Acadie-Bathurst | 2GP-2G-4A, +2
- Alexandre DOUCET | Foreurs | Val-d’Or | 2GP-2G-4A, +2
- Justin ROBIDAS | Foreurs | Val-d’Or | 2GP-4G-1A, +3
DEFENSEMEN:
- Noah LAAOUAN | Islanders | Charlottetown | 2GP-1G-4A, +5
- Miguël TOURIGNY | Armada | Blainville-Boisbriand | 2GP-0G-4A, +1
GOALTENDER:
- Nikolas HURTUBISE | Tigres | Victoriaville | 2-0-0-0, 1.85, .927%
2021-2022 Videotron Team of the Week: