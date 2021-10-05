MENU
October 5, 2021

Videotron Team of the Week | 2021-2022 | Week 1

Here are the QMJHL players who earned their spot on the Videotron Team of the Week for the period ranging from November 30 to October 3, 2021.

FORWARDS:

  • Bennett MACARTHUR | Titan | Acadie-Bathurst | 2GP-2G-4A, +2
  • Alexandre DOUCET | Foreurs | Val-d’Or | 2GP-2G-4A, +2
  • Justin ROBIDAS | Foreurs | Val-d’Or | 2GP-4G-1A, +3

DEFENSEMEN:

  • Noah LAAOUAN | Islanders | Charlottetown | 2GP-1G-4A, +5
  • Miguël TOURIGNY | Armada | Blainville-Boisbriand | 2GP-0G-4A, +1

GOALTENDER:

  • Nikolas HURTUBISE | Tigres | Victoriaville | 2-0-0-0, 1.85, .927%

2021-2022 Videotron Team of the Week:

