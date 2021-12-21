MENU
CHL TV ALL-ACCESS SEASON PASSES NOW AVAILABLE
December 21, 2021

QMJHL pauses its activities until January 7, 2022

QMJHL
QMJHL

 

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League today announced a pause to its activities until January 7, 2022 in light of the recent increases of COVID-19 cases in Eastern Canada.

The health and safety of all players and staff members remains our top priority. Therefore, it is appropriate under the current circumstances to remain cautious and to extend the Holiday break.

Players will report back to their clubs on January 3, 2022. The QMJHL is currently working on updated protocols which will include preventive testing prior to the arrival of players and staff within the team environment.

The League’s regular season schedule will resume on Friday, January 7.

Postponed games will be rescheduled at a later date.

More News
2021-22 Canadian Hockey League Broadcast Schedule
1 month ago
World Juniors Bound - Ronan Seeley
7 hours ago
World Juniors Bound - Justin Sourdif
7 hours ago
CHL Team of the Week (Dec. 13-19)
9 hours ago
World Juniors Bound - Logan Stankoven
11 hours ago
World Juniors Bound - Olen Zellweger
11 hours ago
Meet Team Canada: Will Cuylle
11 hours ago