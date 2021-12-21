QMJHL pauses its activities until January 7, 2022

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League today announced a pause to its activities until January 7, 2022 in light of the recent increases of COVID-19 cases in Eastern Canada.

The health and safety of all players and staff members remains our top priority. Therefore, it is appropriate under the current circumstances to remain cautious and to extend the Holiday break.

Players will report back to their clubs on January 3, 2022. The QMJHL is currently working on updated protocols which will include preventive testing prior to the arrival of players and staff within the team environment.

The League’s regular season schedule will resume on Friday, January 7.

Postponed games will be rescheduled at a later date.