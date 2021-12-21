World Juniors Bound – Justin Sourdif

NAME: Justin Sourdif

WHL CLUB: Vancouver Giants

HOMETOWN: Surrey, B.C.

NHL CLUB: Florida Panthers

Justin Sourdif is temporarily stepping away from his duties as captain of the Vancouver Giants, and for good reason. The Florida Panthers prospect is one of 12 WHL players set to represent Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta.

The 19-year-old was a third-round selection by the Panthers in the 2020 NHL Draft, signing an entry-level deal with Florida this past September.

The 5-foot-11, 182-pound forward leads the Giants with 21 assists and 29 points, and has been a model of consistency since joining Vancouver full-time ahead of the 2018-19 WHL campaign. Sourdif has amassed 163 (68G-95A) career points in 168 WHL regular season games.

He was named the B.C. Division Player of the Year during the 2020-21 season.

Sourdif is set to wear the Canadian crest for the first time since the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge: he made six appearances for Team Canada Red at the event.

The product of Surrey, B.C. is one of three Vancouver Giants set to compete at this year’s IIHF World Junior Championship. Giants teammates Fabian Lysell and Jesper Vikman will both represent Sweden.