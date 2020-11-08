QMJHL moves forward with its protected environment event

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League today announced that it is moving forward with its protected environment event that will take place from November 17 to 27 in Quebec City.

Quebec Public Health officials have studied the QMJHL’s protected environment event over the last few days. The health department came back to the league with a list of recommendations that must be applied throughout the event. The QMJHL has always and will continue to follow Public Health directives to ensure the safety of the participants, without exception.

The Assembly of Members had to vote on the proposal and unanimously approved the protected environment event. Therefore, the seven teams located in red zones: the Gatineau Olympiques, the Drummondville Voltigeurs, the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, the Victoriaville Tigres, the Shawinigan Cataractes, the Chicoutimi Saguenéens and the Quebec Remparts will temporarily establish their headquarters in Quebec City to each play six regular season games.

More details as well as the schedule will be communicated in the upcoming days.