QMJHL Player of the Week: Elliot Desnoyers (Nov. 9)

For the second time in three weeks, QMJHL Player of the Week honours have been earned by Halifax Mooseheads centre Elliot Desnoyers. In a pair of home games, the 18-year-old from Saint-Hyacinthe, Que., scored five times and added a pair of assists as the Mooseheads went 2-0 over the weekend.

In Halifax’s 5-4 triumph over the Charlottetown Islanders on Friday night, the third-year veteran went on a tear, scoring four times, including the game winner with just 36 seconds remaining. It was Desnoyers’ second four-goal game of the young campaign and made him just the second player in franchise history to score four in one contest twice in the same season (Jason King, 2001-02). Needless to say, Desnoyers was named first star of the game.

On Saturday night, Desnoyers potted his first career shorthanded tally, added two assists for his sixth multi-point game of the campaign, and finished with a plus-two rating on the evening as the Mooseheads took down the Saint John Sea Dogs 5-4 in overtime. Once again, he was named the game’s first star while the Moose posted back-to-back victories for the first time this season.

Desnoyers, a fifth-round selection of the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2020 NHL Draft, has hit the ground running in Halifax after being dealt by the Moncton Wildcats during the offseason. His latest scoring spree finds him ranked second in the league with 11 goals and third in points with 20.