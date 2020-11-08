Otters’ Drysdale signs with Ducks

Drysdale, 18, was named an OHL First Team All-Star in 2019-20 after scoring 47 points with a plus-nine rating and 24 penalty minutes in 49 games with the Erie Otters. The 5-11, 175-pound defenceman ranked 10th among OHL rearguards in points-per-game (.96) while leading Erie blue-liners in goals, assists, points, powerplay goals (3), and powerplay assists (19).

Selected sixth overall by Anaheim in the 2020 NHL Draft, Drysdale recorded 87 points in 112 career OHL games with Erie. He was named to the 2018-19 OHL First All-Rookie Team after leading Otters blue-liners in goals, assists, points, and powerplay points as a rookie.

A native of Toronto, Drysdale helped Team Canada to a gold medal at the 2020 World Junior Championship, recording three points in seven games. Drysdale became the youngest defenceman since 2001 to appear in a World Junior Championship for Canada and the sixth-youngest Canadian defenceman all-time. He has also represented Canada at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, 2019 Under-18 World Championship, and 2018 Under-17 World Hockey Challenge.

