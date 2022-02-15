Pats forward Bedard named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Regina Pats forward Connor Bedard has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending February 13, 2022.

The 16-year-old Bedard earns his second consecutive Player of the Week honour following a seven-day stretch in which he recorded a League-best nine points (5G-4A) over three appearances, factoring in on all but one of Regina’s goals during that span.

The product of North Vancouver, B.C. started his week with a goal and an assist Tuesday, February 8 versus the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Bedard added five more points Friday, February 11 in a 5-0 shutout victory over the Calgary Hitmen, registering his second career WHL hat-trick in the process.

On Saturday, February 12, Bedard registered two more points (1G-1A) in a setback against the Saskatoon Blades, marking the sixth consecutive game in which Bedard has recorded multiple points.

Bedard, who is eligible for the 2023 NHL Draft, has recorded points in all but one of his 16 games played with the Pats since November 28, 2021. During that span, the 5-foot-9, 181-pound forward has recorded 39 points (19G-20A) and 13 multi-point games.

He was originally selected by the Regina Pats with the first-overall pick in the 2020 WHL Draft and has averaged 1.61 points per game over his 51 WHL regular season appearances, registering 82 total points (41G-41A).

Bedard and the Regina Pats will return to the ice Friday, February 18 when they visit the Prince Albert Raiders (7:00 p.m. CT, Art Hauser Centre).

