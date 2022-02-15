QMJHL releases remainder of 2021-22 schedule for Quebec-based clubs

On Thursday, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League unveiled the Maritimes Division schedule for the rest of the season. Today, the Commissioner’s Office released the Quebec-based teams’ calendar for the balance of the 2021-2022 season.

LINK : https://cdn.theqmjhl.ca/uploads/2022/02/12124016/Calendrier-Quebec.pdf

Here’s a reminder on the capacity limit in each province:

New Brunswick

Feb. 18 Full capacity

Nova Scotia

Feb. 14 50% capacity up to 3,000 fans Mar. 14 75% capacity up to 5,000 fans Apr. 14 Full capacity

Prince Edward Island

Feb. 17 50% capacity Mar. 17 75% capacity Apr. 7 Full capacity

Québec