MENU
CHL TV ALL-ACCESS SEASON PASSES NOW AVAILABLE
February 15, 2022

QMJHL releases remainder of 2021-22 schedule for Quebec-based clubs

QMJHL

On Thursday, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League unveiled the Maritimes Division schedule for the rest of the season. Today, the Commissioner’s Office released the Quebec-based teams’ calendar for the balance of the 2021-2022 season.

LINK: https://cdn.theqmjhl.ca/uploads/2022/02/12124016/Calendrier-Quebec.pdf

Here’s a reminder on the capacity limit in each province:

New Brunswick

Feb. 18 Full capacity

 

Nova Scotia

Feb. 14 50% capacity up to 3,000 fans
Mar. 14 75% capacity up to 5,000 fans
Apr. 14 Full capacity

 

Prince Edward Island

Feb. 17 50% capacity
Mar. 17 75% capacity
Apr. 7 Full capacity

 

Québec

Feb. 21 50% capacity
Feb. 28 Full capacity – except for the Videotron Centre
Mar. 14 Full capacity

 

More News
40 players selected for 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game
9 hours ago
0:15
Celebrate Family Day with the CHL TV Freeview Pass
1 day ago
Black Heritage Month recognized across Canadian Hockey League
2 weeks ago
CHL TV Game of the Week presented by Kubota | 3 Reasons to Watch – IceDogs vs. Otters
3 hours ago
OHL Announces Postponements and Rescheduled Game
12 hours ago
Records within reach for some players in second half of the season
12 hours ago
Videotron Team of the Week | 2021-2022 | Week 14
12 hours ago
QMJHL Player of the Week | William Dufour (February 14, 2022)
12 hours ago