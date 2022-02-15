QMJHL releases remainder of 2021-22 schedule for Quebec-based clubs
On Thursday, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League unveiled the Maritimes Division schedule for the rest of the season. Today, the Commissioner’s Office released the Quebec-based teams’ calendar for the balance of the 2021-2022 season.
LINK: https://cdn.theqmjhl.ca/uploads/2022/02/12124016/Calendrier-Quebec.pdf
Here’s a reminder on the capacity limit in each province:
New Brunswick
|Feb. 18
|Full capacity
Nova Scotia
|Feb. 14
|50% capacity up to 3,000 fans
|Mar. 14
|75% capacity up to 5,000 fans
|Apr. 14
|Full capacity
Prince Edward Island
|Feb. 17
|50% capacity
|Mar. 17
|75% capacity
|Apr. 7
|Full capacity
Québec
|Feb. 21
|50% capacity
|Feb. 28
|Full capacity – except for the Videotron Centre
|Mar. 14
|Full capacity