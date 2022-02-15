Golden Knights prospect Vikman named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Vancouver Giants goaltender Jesper Vikman has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending February 13, 2022.

The Vegas Golden Knights prospect made 58 saves in a pair of road wins versus the Prince George Cougars, posting a 1.00 goals-against average and .967 save percentage in the process.

The product of Stockholm, Sweden started his week Friday, February 11 with a 34-save effort against the Cougars, helping the Giants record a 4-1 victory.

Vikman then stopped 24 of 25 shots Saturday, February 12 in a 3-1 triumph versus Prince George.

The 19-year-old was named first star in both contests.

Vikman was selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

The 6-foot-3, 176-pound puck-stopper was originally selected by Vancouver with the eighth-overall selection in the 2021 CHL Import Draft. In 29 career WHL regular season appearances with the Giants, Vikman holds a 15-12-2-0 record, a 3.13 goals-against average, .901 save percentage and two shutouts.

Vikman and the Vancouver Giants are scheduled to return to action Friday, February 18 when they play host to the Victoria Royals (7:30 p.m. PT, Langley Events Centre).

