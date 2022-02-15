Bulldogs’ Logan Morrison Named OHL Player of the Week

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Hamilton Bulldogs forward Logan Morrison is the OHL Player of the Week with two goals, seven assists and nine points in three games along with a plus/minus rating of plus-8.

Morrison put up three consecutive multi-point performances as the Bulldogs won a pair of games last week. He recorded two assists in his return from injury on Tuesday, helping Hamilton double-up the first place Mississauga Steelheads 4-2 on the road. Morrison followed up with a four-point effort, scoring and adding three helpers at home on Friday as the Bulldogs defeated the Barrie Colts 5-1 for their seventh straight win. He ended the weekend with a goal and two assists on Sunday afternoon in Kingston, extending his current point streak to 12 games as the Bulldogs fell just short, losing 5-4 to the Frontenacs. Morrison is the first Bulldogs player to earn OHL Player of the Week honours since Jan Jenik in November 2019.

A 19-year-old from Guelph, Ont., Morrison leads the Bulldogs in scoring with 55 points including 18 goals and 37 assists over 34 games along with a plus/minus rating of plus-26. The 6-foot, 180Ib. centre has also won 57.5 percent of his faceoffs this season. Morrison. Now in his third OHL season, Morrison has recorded 134 points (55-79–134) over 140 career regular season games. He was Hamilton’s first round (18th overall) pick in the 2018 OHL Priority Selection from the Guelph Gryphons U16 program. He attended training camp with the Los Angeles Kings last fall.

Also considered for the award this week, Kingston Frontenacs forward Jordan Frasca recorded three goals, five assists and eight points in three games as the Fronts won a pair last week. North Bay Battalion forward and OHL scoring leader Brandon Coe recorded three goals, four assists and seven points as the Troops won three in a row.

2021-22 OHL Players of the Week – Regular Season:

Feb. 7 – Feb. 13: Logan Morrison (Hamilton Bulldogs).

Jan. 31 – Feb. 6: Luke Evangelista (London Knights)

Jan. 24 – Jan. 30: Brandt Clarke (Barrie Colts)

Jan. 17 – Jan. 23: Riley Piercey (Flint Firebirds)

Jan. 10 – Jan. 16: David Goyette (Sudbury Wolves)

Jan. 3 – Jan 9: Wyatt Johnston (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 27 – Jan. 2: James Hardie (Mississauga Steelheads)

Dec. 13 – Dec. 19: Ty Tullio (Oshawa Generals)

Dec. 6 – Dec. 12: Lucas Edmonds (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 29 – Dec. 5: Wyatt Johnston (Windsor Spitfires)

Nov. 22 – Nov. 28: Brennan Othmann (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 15 – Nov. 21: Brandon Coe (North Bay Battalion)

Nov. 8 – Nov. 14: Antonio Stranges (London Knights)

Nov. 1 – Nov. 7: Shane Wright (Kingston Frontenacs)

Oct. 25 – Oct. 31: Tucker Robertson (Peterborough Petes)

Oct. 18 – Oct. 24: Rory Kerins (Soo Greyhounds)

Oct. 11 – Oct. 17: Calum Ritchie (Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 4 – Oct. 10: Jack Thompson (Sudbury Wolves)