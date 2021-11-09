OHL Weekend Notebook: Nov. 9, 2021

The OHL Weekend Notebook recaps the weekend that was with news, information and interesting facts from both on and off the ice.

Firebirds best Rangers, stop streaking Knights

What a weekend it was for the Flint Firebirds! A Brennan Othmann hat-trick fuelled a 6-4 road win over the Kitchener Rangers on Friday, marking Flint’s third straight win at The Aud. The Birds followed that up by ending the London Knights’ run of undefeated hockey to begin the season, denying them a 10th straight win as Riley Piercey scored the game winner in a 3-2 decision at the Dort Financial Centre. Luke Cavallin picked up the win in both games and defencemen Luca D’Amato and Tyler Deline both chipped in offensively.



?⬆️ The @FlintFirebirds slay the dragon, handing the London Knights their first loss of the season ?? pic.twitter.com/mVjy62J9OL — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) November 7, 2021

Steelheads swim to four straight wins

The Mississauga Steelheads are winners of four straight after defeating Kingston, Hamilton and Niagara last week. Overage goaltender Roman Basran earned OHL Goaltender of the Week honours, recording his first OHL shutout in the process with 20 saves against the Bulldogs on Friday. Basran, who played four seasons with the WHL’s Kelowna Rockets prior to joining the Steelheads via waivers, holds a 2.37 goals-against average and 5-3-0-0 record so far this season. Offensively, James Hardie has paced the Steelheads with 13 points (9-4–13) through 11 games followed closely by sophomore forward Luca Del Bel Belluz with 11 (5-6–11). Rookie centre Owen Beck leads the OHL in the faceoff dot, winning 61.9 percent of his draws thus far. The Steelheads have outshot opponents in 10 of their 11 games this season, averaging a league-high 37.8 shots-per-game while surrendering a league-low 24.3.

Three wins, a 0.97 goals-against average, .952 save percentage and first shutout have earned @OHLSteelheads netminder Roman Basran #OHL Goaltender of the Week honours. — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) November 8, 2021

Sproule, Tullio keep streaks alive

Emmett Sproule of the Peterborough Petes and Ty Tullio of the Oshawa Generals carry 12-game point streaks into a new week of action. Both players continue to produce, with Tullio putting up 19 points (3-16–19) across his 12 games this season while Sproule has delivered 18 (7-11–18). Petes forward Tucker Robertson and Barrie Colts blueliner Brandt Clarke each have goals in five consecutive contests.

Chromiak, Wright rack up the points for Frontenacs

The Kingston Frontenacs had mixed results last week, going 1-2-0-0 with an overtime win over the Peterborough Petes on Sunday. Their top line is firing on all cylinders though, with top 2022 NHL Draft prospect and OHL Player of the Week Shane Wright combining with Los Angeles Kings prospect Martin Chromiak for 14 points in the three contests. The two forwards were playing alongside fifth overall 2021 OHL Priority Selection choice Matthew Soto on Sunday as the youngster scored twice. Chromiak, who drew fanfare last week with a lacrosse-inspired goal, leads the Fronts with 18 points (6-12–18) this season.

With a League-leading eight points over three games, 2022 #NHLDraft prospect Shane Wright of the @KingstonFronts is the #OHL Player of the Week. — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) November 8, 2021

Goaltenders give Sting edge in back-to-back wins

The Sarnia Sting remedied a slow start to the season this past weekend, winning back-to-back contests with solid performances from goaltenders Ben Gaudreau and Anson Thornton. Gaudreau stopped 36 on Saturday in Saginaw as the Sting bounced back from a Friday night collapse against the Spirit on home ice. Thornton came up big on Sunday with 32 saves as the Sting defeated the Erie Otters 4-1. Gaudreau, a San Jose Sharks prospect and Thornton, a free agent signing by the Arizona Coyotes, give the Sting one of the best 1-2 goaltending punches in the League.

Anson Thornton grabbed his FIRST OHL WIN tonight, stopping 32/33 shots. Congrats Anson ? pic.twitter.com/A3VV7xklr8 — Sarnia Sting (@StingHockey) November 7, 2021

Pastujov leads OHL scoring

The League’s Player of the Month for October, Anaheim Ducks prospect Sasha Pastujov kept lighting the lamp, helping the Guelph Storm go 2-1-0-0 last week. He logged a pair of assists in Tuesday’s 4-0 road win over the Kitchener Rangers and collected five points (2-3–5) as the Storm split back-to-back games in Sault Ste. Marie. Pastujov leads the OHL with 24 points (12-12–24) over 13 games this season.

Gripped ✅

Ripped ✅ Thats a dozen goals on the season for @AnaheimDucks prospect Sasha Pastujov (@sashapastujov12) ? pic.twitter.com/vWaReHYJ4Z — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) November 6, 2021

Shooters taking advantage of penalty shots in 2021-22

The OHL has already seen 10 penalty shots in the young 2021-22 season, with nine of those attempts being successful. Ottawa 67’s forward Dylan Robinson ended Sunday’s game in the nation’s capital by converting on a shorthanded penalty shot with just 27 seconds remaining in the third period. Hamilton’s Jonathan Melee has accounted for two of those successful penalty shot attempts, scoring both shorthanded for his first and second career OHL goals, an unprecedented event in recent OHL history.

Rangers look to reverse course with Welsh on the ice Friday night

The Kitchener Rangers hit the ice this weekend trying to right the ship after three consecutive losses. The Blueshirts fell to the rival Guelph Storm, being shutout at home last Tuesday before falling to the Flint Firebirds 6-4 at The Aud and dropping a 4-1 decision in Owen Sound. The Rangers have been outshot in 10 of their 12 games this season as goaltenders Pavel Cajan and Jackson Parsons have been kept busy. Kitchener hosts Owen Sound on Friday night as Kirsten Welsh, the OHL’s first-ever woman linesperson, makes her regular season debut. The three-in-three continues with matchups in Flint and Saginaw on Saturday and Sunday.

She’ll make her #OHL regular season officiating debut on Friday, Nov. 12th as the @OHLRangers host @AttackOHL! Get to know Kirsten Welsh, the #OHL‘s first woman linesperson ? pic.twitter.com/l5XP2BHEwP — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) November 8, 2021

Struggling IceDogs down Gushchin, Uberti and Betts

The Niagara IceDogs will try and turn things around entering a three-game home stand with Meridian Centre dates against Barrie and Oshawa Friday and Saturday. The Dogs, who have now dropped five in a row, were without key forwards Danil Gushchin and Jake Uberti to suspension in Sunday’s 4-1 loss to the Mississauga Steelheads. Gushchin will return to the lineup on Saturday while Uberti will miss the coming weekend and won’t return until Thursday, Nov. 18th against Mississauga. Gushchin, a San Jose Sharks prospect and newly added alternate captain, leads the club with 14 points (9-5–14). Overage defender Dakota Betts has been sidelined by an injury since Oct. 23rd.