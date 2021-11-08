Videotron Team of the Week | 2021-2022 | Week 6

Here are the QMJHL players who earned their spot on the Videotron Team of the Week for the period ranging from November 1 to 7, 2021.

FORWARDS:

Justin CÔTÉ | Voltigeurs | Drummondville | 3GP-2G-5A, +3

Xavier CORMIER | Océanic | Rimouski | 3GP-2G-5A, +2

Brooklyn KALMIKOV | Wildcats | Moncton | 3GP-2G-4A, +3

DEFENSEMEN:

Jérémy LANGLOIS | Eagles | Cape Breton | 3GP-2G-2A, +3

Miguël TOURIGNY | Armada | Blainville-Boisbriand | 2GP-4G-1A, +2

GOALTENDER:

Nikolas HURTUBISE | Tigres | Victoriaville | 0-1-0-1, 0.933%, 1.97

2021-2022 Videotron Team of the Week:

Week 1 | Sep. 30 – Oct. 3, 2021

Week 2 | Oct. 4 – Oct. 10, 2021

Week 3 | Oct. 11 – Oct. 17, 2021

Week 4 | Oct. 18 – Oct. 24, 2021

Week 5 | Oct. 25 – Oct. 31, 2021

Week 6 | Nov. 1- Nov. 7, 2021