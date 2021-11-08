Videotron Team of the Week | 2021-2022 | Week 6
Here are the QMJHL players who earned their spot on the Videotron Team of the Week for the period ranging from November 1 to 7, 2021.
_
FORWARDS:
- Justin CÔTÉ | Voltigeurs | Drummondville | 3GP-2G-5A, +3
- Xavier CORMIER | Océanic | Rimouski | 3GP-2G-5A, +2
- Brooklyn KALMIKOV | Wildcats | Moncton | 3GP-2G-4A, +3
DEFENSEMEN:
- Jérémy LANGLOIS | Eagles | Cape Breton | 3GP-2G-2A, +3
- Miguël TOURIGNY | Armada | Blainville-Boisbriand | 2GP-4G-1A, +2
GOALTENDER:
- Nikolas HURTUBISE | Tigres | Victoriaville | 0-1-0-1, 0.933%, 1.97
_
