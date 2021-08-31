OHL Mourns the Loss of Don Gagnon

The Ontario Hockey League is saddened by news of the loss of former Soo Greyhounds forward and Saginaw Spirit scout Don Gagnon who recently passed away at the age of 68.

A pillar in the Sault Ste. Marie hockey community, Gagnon suited up for the original Soo Greyhounds OHA entry in 1972-73, recording 13 goals and 10 assists over 30 games. He’d soon become a fixture behind benches in northern Ontario, spending more than 35 years as a mentor to minor hockey and junior aged players. Gagnon coached teams in Sault Major, the Great North Under 18 Hockey League, the Northern Ontario Jr. Hockey League and the Michigan Amateur Hockey Association.

Don scouted for the Saginaw Spirit in the early years of the franchise under former director of scouting Dan Halliburton and general manager Costa Papista.

For more on the life and career of Don Gagnon, visit hockeynewsnorth.com.