2021 OHL Training Camp Details

A highly anticipated 2021-22 OHL season draws closer, with training camps getting underway across the League this week.

Players will take part in fitness testing, skills development sessions, practices and scrimmages as management teams across the League get set to make some difficult decisions viewing the majority of both the 2020 and 2021 OHL Priority Selection classes on home ice for the first time.

Each team’s camp is a little different, with some open to the public while others will be streaming their scrimmages on Facebook or other platforms that will allow fans to follow along. Those teams holding training camps open to the general public will require all attendees to follow health and safety protocols formulated with their respective facilities in partnership with local public health units.

Here’s a glimpse at training camps across the League. More information will be updated as it becomes available.

Barrie Colts: The Barrie Colts open camp under new head coach and general manager Marty Williamson on Monday, August 30th at Sadlon Arena. The team will have medical reviews and a practice on Monday before holding fitness testing on Tuesday morning followed by afternoon scrimmages. Scrimmages continue on Wednesday with the annual Blue/White Game on Thursday night. Colts camp is closed to the general public but the team will be covering the events on its social media channels.

• Full Camp Details

Erie Otters: The Otters opened their 25th season with the launch of rookie camp on Friday, August 27th at Erie Insurance Arena. There will be a total of eight scrimmages amongst four different camp teams throughout Saturday and Sunday. Camp concludes on Monday with a final game at 3:00pm. The Otters open their pre-season on Saturday, September 4th at home to the Saginaw Spirit at 2:00pm.

Flint Firebirds: The Firebirds open training camp on Sunday, August 29th at the Dort Financial Center. Players attending camp will be divided into two teams and take place in on and off-ice activities at the Flint Iceland Arena. All practices and scrimmages will be closed to the public, but the Blue and White Game scheduled for Wednesday, September 1st at 3:00pm will be open to fans in accordance with state and local health guidelines. Flint travels to Erie to take on both the Otters and Saginaw Spirit on September 16th and 17th before returning home to face Erie on Saturday, October 2nd at 7:00pm.

• Full Camp Details

Guelph Storm: The Storm open training camp on Monday, August 30th with two days of rookie camp kicking off the proceedings. Main camp gets underway on Wednesday, September 1st. On-ice sessions will be open to the public, with a maximum of 1,000 spectators permitted in attendance. The Storm open the pre-season on Saturday, September 4th at home to the Mississauga Steelheads at 7:00pm.

• Full Camp Details

Hamilton Bulldogs: The Hamilton Bulldogs kick-off training camp on Monday, August 30th at FirstOntario Centre. A total of 38 prospects will take part in Orientation Camp before the main portion of training camp takes place on September 2nd and 3rd. Training camp is closed to the public, but the Bulldogs will stream all scrimmages live on their YouTube and Facebook pages. The Bulldogs open their pre-season on Saturday, September 4th at home to the Oshawa Generals at 7:00pm.

• Full Camp Details

• Camp Roster

Kingston Frontenacs: The Kingston Frontenacs return to the ice at the Leon’s Centre for training camp on Tuesday, August 31st. A total of 47 players will attend Frontenacs training camp with two split squad rosters, Team Robertson and Team Stewart. This year’s Fronts training camp is closed to the general public, though player families, team staff and billet families will be permitted to attend. Frontenacs fans can follow training camp on team social media accounts and on the club website. The Fronts open their pre-season schedule on Thursday, September 16th in Peterborough before returning home to face the Ottawa 67’s on Saturday, September 18th at 7:00pm.

• Full Camp Details

Kitchener Rangers: The Kitchener Rangers come together for training camp on Monday, August 30th with a trio of Blue/White scrimmages for prospects on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Camp runs through Sunday the 5th before the Rangers face off with the Barrie Colts at The Aud on Friday, September 17th at 7:30pm. Rangers camp is closed to the public but accredited media and player families are permitted to attend. Camp will be covered extensively on the Rangers’ social media accounts and website.

• Full Camp Details

London Knights: The London Knights will open training camp on Monday, August 30th. Camp is closed to the public but intrasquad games will be aired live on the team’s Facebook page. The training camp has been broken down into four rosters. The itinerary wraps up on Wednesday, September 1st before the Knights hit the ice at home to the Sarnia Sting on Friday, September 3rd at 7:30pm.

• Full Camp Details

Mississauga Steelheads: The Mississauga Steelheads opened training camp on Monday, August 30th. Camp is closed to the general public but the Steelheads will be welcoming fans to their home exhibition games. The club will be announcing further details in the coming days.

Niagara IceDogs: The Niagara IceDogs open training camp at the Meridian Centre on Tuesday, August 31st. Dogs camp is open to the public and wraps up with the annual Red and White Game on Thursday, September 2nd at 7:00pm. The IceDogs open their preseason on Friday, September 17th in Oshawa before returning home to face the Generals on Saturday, September 18th at 7:00pm. For a full set of Covid protocols and camp details, check out the link below.

• Full Camp Details

North Bay Battalion: The Troops kick-off training camp on Monday, August 30th at the Memorial Gardens. A total of 47 players will be in attendance for registration, medicals and fitness testing on Monday before the first of five intrasquad games begin on Tuesday at 10:00am. All scrimmages are open to the public with a capacity limit of 1,000 fans. The Battalion open their four-game pre-season schedule on Saturday, September 18th with a visit from the Owen Sound Attack at 2:00pm.

• Full Camp Details

Oshawa Generals: The Oshawa Generals open training camp on Tuesday, August 31st at the Tribute Communities Centre. The Gennies will host six scrimmages across two days that are open to the public and finish things off with a Red vs. White Game on Thursday, September 2nd at 11:00am. Fans wishing to attend can find complete venue protocols at the link below.

• Full Camp Details

Ottawa 67’s: The 67’s will open training camp on Thursday, September 2nd. The Barber Poles open their preseason schedule on Monday, September 6th in Peterborough before returning home to face the Petes on Saturday, September 18th at 7:00pm. More details to come.

Owen Sound Attack: The Attack launch training camp on Monday, August 30th with two days of rookie camp at the Bayshore followed by main camp opening on Wednesday, September 1st. Attack training camp is not open to the public, but the club will provide a livestream of all scrimmages live on its Facebook page. The Attack have published a 36-man rookie camp roster. Owen Sound opens its pre-season schedule in Barrie on Monday, September 6th at 6:00pm. The Bears hit the ice at home on Saturday, September 25th against Barrie at 7:00pm.

• Full Camp Details

Peterborough Petes: The Petes open training camp on Tuesday, August 31st with fitness testing. Scrimmages ensue on Wednesday and Thursday with a Friday afternoon Maroon vs. White game scheduled for 4:05pm. Petes training camp is not open to the public, but the team will be providing a livestream of all scrimmages and games. The Petes will be requiring proof of fans having received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccination 14 days prior to attending an exhibition game at the Memorial Centre. Peterborough hosts Ottawa to kick off their pre-season schedule on Monday, September 6th at 2:05pm.

• Full Camp Details

• Camp Roster

Saginaw Spirit: The Spirit open their 20th OHL season with training camp at the Saginaw Bay Ice Arena beginning Monday, August 30th. The club will hold Blue/White scrimmages on both Tuesday and Wednesday, with admission free and open to the public. Due to the ice plant installation at The Dow Event Center, the Spirit will play the duration of their pre-season schedule in Erie and Flint beginning on Saturday, September 4th at Erie Insurance Arena against the Otters at 2:00pm.

• Full Camp Details

Sarnia Sting: Goaltending sensation Taya Currie and the Sarnia Sting kick-off training camp with fitness testing on Monday, August 30th at Progressive Auto Sales Arena. Sting training camp is closed to the public, however fans will be able to watch Wednesday and Thursday’s Team Staubitz vs. Team Mancari scrimmages streamed live on the team’s Facebook page. The Sting are preparing for fans to return to the arena for live action on Thursday, September 2nd in the annual Black & White Game at 6:00pm. The Sting kick-off their pre-season schedule with a home-and-home against the London Knights, starting on Friday, September 3rd at Budweiser Gardens. They return home Saturday, September 4th at 7:05pm.

• Full Camp Details

• Camp Roster

Soo Greyhounds: The Soo Greyhounds open their 50th OHL season with 55 players at training camp beginning Monday, August 30th. Camp will be closed to the general public but all scrimmages will be live-streamed on the Hounds’ Facebook page. The Hounds will play a Red/White Game to wrap-up camp on Friday, September 3rd before their first pre-season action comes Sunday, September 5th at home to the Sudbury Wolves at 2:07pm.

• Full Camp Details

• Camp Roster

Sudbury Wolves: The Sudbury Wolves open training camp with a rookie orientation on Monday, August 31st at noon. Following two days with 33 prospects in attendance for practices and scrimmages, the Wolves will open main camp on Wednesday. The annual Blue and White Game is slated for Friday, September 3rd at 10:00am. All scrimmages are open to the public with a maximum of 1,000 spectators in attendance. Visit sudburywolves.com for a complete listing of health and safety protocols that must be followed. The Wolves open the pre-season on Sunday, September 5th in Sault Ste. Marie at 2:07pm. They hit the ice at home on Friday, September 17th against the Peterborough Petes at 7:05pm.

• Full Camp Details

Windsor Spitfires: The Spits will open camp on Thursday, September 2nd. They see their first preseason action in Sarnia on Friday, September 17th and take on the Sting at home on Sunday, September 19th at 4:05pm. More details to come.