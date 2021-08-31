Employment Opportunity – Accounting Analyst

The Canadian Hockey League is requesting applications for the position of Accounting Analyst.

REPORTS TO: Vice President Finance & Administration

LOCATION: Toronto, Ontario Canada

TYPE: Permanent – Full Time

START: September/October 2021

About the Canadian Hockey League

The Canadian Hockey League (“CHL”) is the world’s largest development hockey league with 52 Canadian and 8 American teams participating in the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and Western Hockey League. CHL players graduate from high school at a rate higher than the Canadian national average. Annually, more than 9 million fans attend CHL games in the regular season, playoffs and at the Memorial Cup. The CHL supplies more players to the National Hockey League and U SPORTS than any other league.

Job Description

Accountant will play an integral role in the CHL’s day to day financial management and administrative activities. The position will assist the VP of Finance & Administration on key priorities including but not limited to standardization of financial accounting and management reporting, analysis and accounting for the CHL’s digital streaming business and providing financial and administrative support and/or guidance to CHL staff. This is a multi-functional position that requires a highly accountable and flexible incumbent who is high on initiative and quality of work product.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Oversee various month end procedures and entries, including preparation of monthly and quarterly financial statements, review, and analysis

• Play a major role in the year end reporting, monthly reporting, budgeting, and audit procedures

• Review and analyze financial and operational KPIs with recommendations for improvement

• Participate in analysis and commentary of financial results, variance analysis of financials; analysis of business and commercial issues

• Review various balance sheet reconciliations including inter-company reconciliations

• Provide accounting and finance admin support for CHL team members

• Assist with approving payments for weekly cheque runs and approving banking information for vendors

• Support various treasury functions as required

• Preparation of various ad hoc financial reports

• Cross train and serve as back up for other accounting duties/leadership

• Assist in the annual budget process – compilation, analysis and reporting

• Preparation of year end schedules to support corporate reporting and audit requirements

• Actively involved in ensuring compliance with internal controls

• Accomplish tasks on time and take on special projects as needed

• Assist with external audits

• Other related duties and responsibilities as required or assigned

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

• Bachelor’s Degree in finance with a focus on accounting

• 3+ years prior experience at an Accountant level

• CPA completion or actively pursuing an accounting designation preferred

• Bilingualism (French) an asset

• Ability to administer effective communication skills across all levels of the organization and work well under pressure and deadlines

• Excellent time management and organizational skills required, very high attention to detail

• Delivers quality work within tight deadlines and has the potential to grow with the business

• Strong relationship building skills, team player, excellent communication skills and a high level of professionalism.

• Shows initiative and commitment to continuous improvement.

• Proficient verbal and written English communication skills required

• Ability to set priorities, meet deadlines, and multi-task with minimal supervision

• Problem solving skills and the ability to take command and ownership of projects, driving them to timely, efficient, and accurate completion.

• Ability to multitask on projects requiring broad skill sets, while maintaining high standards of work in a fast-paced environment, with competing priorities.

• Good knowledge of the organization’s existing systems and the ability to handle most standard issues independently.

• Advanced computer skills (Microsoft Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook)

• Very strong working knowledge of Excel required

• Proficiency with ERP systems, Sage Accounting system

• Not for profit experience an asset

Qualified applicants are invited to submit their resume and cover letter no later than Friday, September 17th, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET to:

Heran Jung

VP Finance & Administration

Email: hjung@chl.ca

Due to the current closure of the CHL office related to Covid-19, applications will only be accepted via email at this time unless an accommodation is required.

We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only successful applicants will be contacts for an interview.