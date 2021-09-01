MENU
September 1, 2021

Greyhounds’ Dickinson signs with Blues

OHL
Ontario Hockey League

St. Louis, MO – The St. Louis Blues have agreed to terms on a three-year entry-level contract with forward Tanner Dickinson. Dickinson, 19, was selected by the Blues in the fourth round (No. 119 overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

The Perrysburg, Ohio native played in three games with the American Hockey League’s Utica Comets last season. In 2019-20, Dickinson scored nine goals and 31 assists (40 points) in 64 games with the Ontario Hockey League’s Soo Greyhounds.

Dickinson was ranked No. 67 amongst North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting in 2020.

For further details visit nhl.com/blues.

