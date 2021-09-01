Win free merch with #GameON Training Camp Trivia!

September is upon us, Training Camps are in full swing, and the Ontario Hockey League along with merchandising partners Bardown are giving a lucky fan a chance to win a $100 OHL merchandise gift certificate.

Here’s how it works – at 10:00am on Wednesdays and Fridays throughout the month of September, the fan who is first to correctly answer a trivia question posted to the League’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts will be entered into a draw to win the $100 Bardown gift certificate. The more times you win, the more times your name will be entered into the final draw! The winner will be announced on Friday, October 1st.

Let’s sharpen up for the season! Good luck to all participants!

Wednesday, September 1st:

Some @Oshawa_Generals flavour in our first #GameON Training Camp Trivia stumper. Answer first correctly for your chance to win a $100 @BardownHockey gift card: https://t.co/JrEdxVRAbApic.twitter.com/8tBIvDiS60 — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) September 1, 2021

Winners:

Facebook: Keenan McEwan

Instagram: @olivialeblancc_

Twitter: @HoundsInsider