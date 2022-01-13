OHL Announces Postponements and Rescheduled Games

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced changes to the regular season schedule of games, with details on four postponed games and 10 rescheduled matchups.

Due to Covid-19 protocols, four games on the upcoming week’s schedule have been postponed.

In place of their previously scheduled home game against the Windsor Spitfires on Saturday, January 15, the Saginaw Spirit will now play host to the Flint Firebirds at 7:05pm.

In place of their previously postponed home game against the North Bay Battalion on Saturday, January 15, the Barrie Colts will now play host to the Mississauga Steelheads at 4:00pm. Saturday’s postponed game against North Bay has been rescheduled for next Saturday, January 22 at Sadlon Arena.

One other change for the upcoming weekend sees the Flint Firebirds visit the Windsor Spitfires on Sunday, January 16 at 5:00pm in a game rescheduled from December 31.

In place of their previously scheduled home game against the Sarnia Sting on Monday, January 17, the Erie Otters will now play host to the Saginaw Spirit at 2:00pm.

Additionally, the Guelph Storm have rescheduled their previously postponed home game scheduled for this Friday, January 14 against the Flint Firebirds to Tuesday, January 18 at the Sleeman Centre.

Due to Covid-19 protocols, the following games have been postponed:

Thursday, January 13 – London Knights at Saginaw Spirit

Friday, January 14 – Saginaw Spirit at London Knights

Saturday, January 15 – Windsor Spitfires at Saginaw Spirit

Monday, January 17 – Sarnia Sting at Erie Otters

The following games have been rescheduled:

Saturday, January 15 – Mississauga Steelheads at Barrie Colts, 4:00pm (from Jan. 22)

Saturday, January 15 – Flint Firebirds at Saginaw Spirit, 7:05pm (from Mar. 9)

Sunday, January 16 – Flint Firebirds at Windsor Spitfires, 5:00pm (from Dec. 31)

Monday, January 17 – Saginaw Spirit at Erie Otters, 2:00pm (from Feb. 19)

Tuesday, January 18 – Flint Firebirds at Guelph Storm, 7:00pm (from Jan. 14)

Saturday, January 22 – North Bay Battalion at Barrie Colts, 4:00pm (from Jan. 15)

Sunday, January 23 – Hamilton Bulldogs at Barrie Colts, 7:00pm (from Dec. 31)

Saturday, February 19 – Sarnia Sting at Saginaw Spirit, 7:05pm (from Jan. 8)

Tuesday, March 8 – Kingston Frontenacs at Ottawa 67’s, 7:00pm (from Dec. 30)

Tuesday, March 23 – Ottawa 67’s at Kingston Frontenacs, 7:00pm (from Jan. 1)