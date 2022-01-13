OHL Announces Postponed Games

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced four additional postponed games on this week’s schedule due to Covid-19 protocols.

The Niagara IceDogs will have three games postponed due to Covid-19 protocols affecting their club, including tonight’s game at home to the Barrie Colts, Friday’s road game against the Mississauga Steelheads and Saturday’s game at home to the Kingston Frontenacs.

Saturday’s game scheduled between the host Erie Otters and visiting Kitchener Rangers has also been postponed.

Due to Covid-19 protocols, the following games have been postponed:

Thursday, January 13 – Barrie Colts at Niagara IceDogs

Friday, January 14 – Niagara IceDogs at Mississauga Steelheads

Saturday, January 15 – Kingston Frontenacs at Niagara IceDogs

Saturday, January 15 – Kitchener Rangers at Erie Otters

The four games will be rescheduled at a later date. The League will provide information on scheduling details upon confirmation of new dates.