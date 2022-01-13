QMJHL cancels Maritimes leg of the QMJHL Cup

As the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to be of great concern in the Maritimes, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has decided to cancel the second event of the 2021-22 QMJHL Cup which was to be held from February 3-6 in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

“We intended to give our Maritimes prospects a great opportunity to showcase themselves ahead of the 2022 QMJHL Entry Draft presented by Fenplast,” said QMJHL Director of Hockey Operations, Pierre Leduc. “However, the Omicron wave has created a lot of uncertainty in the last couple of weeks. The last thing we want to do is jeopardize the safety of players and staff. We will work towards making the 2023 event one to remember for our Maritimes hopefuls.”

The final stage of the QMJHL Cup is still scheduled from April 27 to May 1 in Boisbriand, Quebec. This event will regroup the top 120 prospects; 80 players from Quebec and 40 from the Atlantic Provinces.