OHL Announces Postponements and Rescheduled Game

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that four upcoming regular season games have been postponed for scheduling purposes.

Additionally, the game between the Owen Sound Attack and host Guelph Storm postponed on January 7 has been rescheduled for Monday, February 21 at 2:00pm. The Storm were originally scheduled to play host to the Soo Greyhounds, a game that was moved up on the schedule and played on January 21.

The following games have been postponed for scheduling purposes:

Wednesday, February 16 – North Bay Battalion at Sudbury Wolves

Wednesday, February 16 – Kingston Frontenacs at Mississauga Steelheads

Wednesday, February 16 – Kitchener Rangers at Owen Sound Attack

Sunday, February 20 – Kitchener Rangers at Owen Sound Attack

The following game has been rescheduled:

Monday, February 21 – Owen Sound Attack at Guelph Storm, 2:00pm (from Jan. 7)

The postponed games will be rescheduled and played at a later date. The League will share rescheduling information once confirmed dates become available.

For a full list of postponed and rescheduled games, visit ontariohockeyleague.com.