40 players selected for 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

The Canadian Hockey League in association with National Hockey League Central Scouting announced today the 40 players who have been invited to compete in the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

Slated for March 23 at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium, the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game showcases the top-40 CHL players eligible for the 2022 NHL Draft from across the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. In all, the 40 players count 18 from the OHL, 15 from the WHL, and seven from the QMJHL. Additionally, 23 CHL clubs are represented by at least one player, led by the Guelph Storm with four and Gatineau Olympiques, Kamloops Blazers, Seattle Thunderbirds, and Swift Current Broncos each with three, while 11 teams have multiple player representatives:

Forwards

Maxim Barbashev, Moncton Wildcats

Owen Beck, Mississauga Steelheads

Luca Del Bel Belluz, Mississauga Steelheads

Josh Filmon, Swift Current Broncos

Jagger Firkus, Moose Jaw Warriors

Nathan Gaucher, Quebec Remparts

Ruslan Gazizov, London Knights

Conor Geekie, Winnipeg ICE

David Goyette, Sudbury Wolves

Jordan Gustafson, Seattle Thunderbirds

Hunter Haight, Barrie Colts

Jake Karabela, Guelph Storm

Paul Ludwinski, Kingston Frontenacs

Bryce McConnell-Barker, Soo Greyhounds

Fraser Minten, Kamloops Blazers

Matthew Poitras, Guelph Storm

Vinzenz Rohrer, Ottawa 67’s

Matyas Sapovaliv, Saginaw Spirit

Matthew Savoie, Winnipeg ICE

Reid Schaefer, Seattle Thunderbirds

Matthew Seminoff, Kamloops Blazers

Antonin Verreault, Gatineau Olympiques

Shane Wright, Kingston Frontenacs

Danny Zhilkin, Guelph Storm

Defencemen

Michael Buchinger, Guelph Storm

Jorian Donovan, Hamilton Bulldogs

Isaiah George, London Knights

Kevin Korchinski, Seattle Thunderbirds

Maveric Lamoureux, Drummondville Voltigeurs

Mats Lindgren, Kamloops Blazers

Tristan Luneau, Gatineau Olympiques

Denton Mateychuk, Moose Jaw Warriors

Pavel Mintyukov, Saginaw Spirit

Ty Nelson, North Bay Battalion

Owen Pickering, Swift Current Broncos

Noah Warren, Gatineau Olympiques

Goaltenders

Mason Beaupit, Spokane Chiefs

Tyler Brennan, Prince George Cougars

Reid Dyck, Swift Current Broncos

Ivan Zhigalov, Sherbrooke Phoenix

The 40 players will be divided into Teams Red and White with the rosters and coaching staffs announced in the coming weeks.

The Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game was last held in Hamilton in January 2020 where Team White defeated Team Red 5-3. Tyson Foerster (Team White/Barrie Colts/Philadelphia Flyers) and Jack Quinn (Team Red/Ottawa 67’s/Buffalo Sabres) were named the Players of the Game. In all, 37 players who competed in the 2020 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game were later chosen in the 2020 NHL Draft headlined by Lafreniere’s first-overall selection by the New York Rangers.

Since its reintroduction as the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in 1996, the event has featured 15 players who were later selected first overall in the NHL Draft, including Alexis Lafreniere (2020), Nico Hischier (2017), Connor McDavid (2015), Aaron Ekblad (2014), Nathan MacKinnon (2013), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (2011), Taylor Hall (2010), John Tavares (2009), Steven Stamkos (2008), Patrick Kane (2007), Marc-Andre Fleury (2003), Rick Nash (2002), Vincent Lecavalier (1998), Joe Thornton (1997), and Chris Phillips (1996).

For more information on the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, visit kubotatopprospects.ca.