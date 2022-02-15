40 players selected for 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game
The Canadian Hockey League in association with National Hockey League Central Scouting announced today the 40 players who have been invited to compete in the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.
Slated for March 23 at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium, the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game showcases the top-40 CHL players eligible for the 2022 NHL Draft from across the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. In all, the 40 players count 18 from the OHL, 15 from the WHL, and seven from the QMJHL. Additionally, 23 CHL clubs are represented by at least one player, led by the Guelph Storm with four and Gatineau Olympiques, Kamloops Blazers, Seattle Thunderbirds, and Swift Current Broncos each with three, while 11 teams have multiple player representatives:
Forwards
Maxim Barbashev, Moncton Wildcats
Owen Beck, Mississauga Steelheads
Luca Del Bel Belluz, Mississauga Steelheads
Josh Filmon, Swift Current Broncos
Jagger Firkus, Moose Jaw Warriors
Nathan Gaucher, Quebec Remparts
Ruslan Gazizov, London Knights
Conor Geekie, Winnipeg ICE
David Goyette, Sudbury Wolves
Jordan Gustafson, Seattle Thunderbirds
Hunter Haight, Barrie Colts
Jake Karabela, Guelph Storm
Paul Ludwinski, Kingston Frontenacs
Bryce McConnell-Barker, Soo Greyhounds
Fraser Minten, Kamloops Blazers
Matthew Poitras, Guelph Storm
Vinzenz Rohrer, Ottawa 67’s
Matyas Sapovaliv, Saginaw Spirit
Matthew Savoie, Winnipeg ICE
Reid Schaefer, Seattle Thunderbirds
Matthew Seminoff, Kamloops Blazers
Antonin Verreault, Gatineau Olympiques
Shane Wright, Kingston Frontenacs
Danny Zhilkin, Guelph Storm
Defencemen
Michael Buchinger, Guelph Storm
Jorian Donovan, Hamilton Bulldogs
Isaiah George, London Knights
Kevin Korchinski, Seattle Thunderbirds
Maveric Lamoureux, Drummondville Voltigeurs
Mats Lindgren, Kamloops Blazers
Tristan Luneau, Gatineau Olympiques
Denton Mateychuk, Moose Jaw Warriors
Pavel Mintyukov, Saginaw Spirit
Ty Nelson, North Bay Battalion
Owen Pickering, Swift Current Broncos
Noah Warren, Gatineau Olympiques
Goaltenders
Mason Beaupit, Spokane Chiefs
Tyler Brennan, Prince George Cougars
Reid Dyck, Swift Current Broncos
Ivan Zhigalov, Sherbrooke Phoenix
The 40 players will be divided into Teams Red and White with the rosters and coaching staffs announced in the coming weeks.
With a majority of tickets already sold and in anticipation of 100 percent seating capacity, fans are encouraged to get their tickets now online at kwtickets.ca, by telephone at 1-800-265-8977 or 519-578-1570, or at the box offices at the Centre In the Square at 101 Queen St. N., Kitchener (Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by telephone only, to arrange in person purchases during these hours email boxoffice@centreinthesquare.com), and the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium at 400 East Ave., Kitchener (Game Days, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. or call 519-741-2699 to arrange in-person purchases during business hours on other weekdays). Digital tickets for the originally scheduled date will automatically update. Printed tickets will be honoured for the rescheduled game.
The Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game was last held in Hamilton in January 2020 where Team White defeated Team Red 5-3. Tyson Foerster (Team White/Barrie Colts/Philadelphia Flyers) and Jack Quinn (Team Red/Ottawa 67’s/Buffalo Sabres) were named the Players of the Game. In all, 37 players who competed in the 2020 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game were later chosen in the 2020 NHL Draft headlined by Lafreniere’s first-overall selection by the New York Rangers.
Since its reintroduction as the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in 1996, the event has featured 15 players who were later selected first overall in the NHL Draft, including Alexis Lafreniere (2020), Nico Hischier (2017), Connor McDavid (2015), Aaron Ekblad (2014), Nathan MacKinnon (2013), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (2011), Taylor Hall (2010), John Tavares (2009), Steven Stamkos (2008), Patrick Kane (2007), Marc-Andre Fleury (2003), Rick Nash (2002), Vincent Lecavalier (1998), Joe Thornton (1997), and Chris Phillips (1996).
For more information on the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, visit kubotatopprospects.ca.