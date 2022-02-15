CHL TV Game of the Week presented by Kubota | 3 Reasons to Watch – IceDogs vs. Otters

The CHL TV Game of the Week presented by Kubota brings a weekly free game to CHL TV throughout the 2021-22 regular season. The action continues Wednesday as the Niagara IceDogs visit the Erie Otters with puck drop set for 7 p.m. Eastern.

To get you ready, here are three reasons why this OHL showdown is must-see TV:

Dynamic blue-liner in Otters’ Kyrou

Originally chosen in the fifth round of the 2019 OHL Priority Selection, budding blue-liner Christian Kyrou has proven to be a gem for the Erie Otters. This season, the 18-year-old defenceman has electrified fans and is second among all OHL rearguards with 13 goals and third in scoring with 37 points through 40 games. Finding the scoresheet in 11 of his past 13 outings, that stretch has witnessed Kyrou come away with four multi-point finishes. That offensive success has also come against Niagara this season as through two outings Kyrou has collected one goal and three assists. Such performances should also help Kyrou continue to build his stock ahead of the upcoming NHL Draft as Central Scouting’s midterm assessment placed him 179th among North American skaters.

Might be time for @TSNBobMcKenzie to update those rankings 😉 Christian Kyrou's (@ChristianKyrou) stepped up late in the third with his seventh goal in eight games, tallying his third point and the GWG to help lead the @ErieOtters past the Attack 📽️ pic.twitter.com/cnh90GVb9r — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) February 11, 2022

Otters’ balanced attack

The Otters are talented up front, led by 2002-born centre Elias Cohen and a supporting cast highlighted by Vancouver Canucks 2021 sixth-round pick Connor Lockhart. Cohen has been dominant this season for Erie as he leads the team in both goals (17) and points (41). The 19-year-old forward has already surpassed his totals from the 2019-20 campaign where he tallied seven goals and 12 assists for 19 points in 57 games. Meanwhile, for Lockhart, the 2003-born centre has shined this season with 32 points counting 16 goals and 16 assists in 36 appearances, underscored by four multi-goal games, including a pair coming against Niagara. Chosen third overall in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection, Lockhart has continued to build on his solid 2019-20 freshman season that saw him net nine goals and 18 assists in 57 contests. Lastly, rounding out the top offensive options in Erie is right winger Daniel D’Amato who is having another strong year in chipping in 14 goals and 23 assists for 37 points in 35 appearances. The overage forward enters Wednesday’s contest on a high note as he recently pieced together a six-game point streak in which he collected three goals and six assists for nine points. He has three points in two prior meetups versus Niagara this season.

The @Canucks prospect makes it look too easy 😤 Connor Lockhart's (@C_lockhart73) two goals played a major factor in tonight's 4-3 victory for the @ErieOtters, as the Otters continue their push for a playoff spot 📽️ pic.twitter.com/PTNUYY44RA — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) January 28, 2022

Next great Russian star in IceDogs’ Gushchin

Selected in the opening round of the 2020 CHL Import Draft, Russian-born forward Daniil Gushchin has made an immediate impact in his first OHL season as through 31 appearances he headlines the Niagara IceDogs in both the goals (31) and points (44) columns. Dangerous on the power play, this season has seen Gushchin net 10 goals on the man advantage, placing him third-best league wide. Currently riding an OHL-leading 11-game point streak, that span has seen Gushchin register 11 goals and nine assists for 20 points. In all, Gushchin’s year has been highlighted by a season-high five-point night coming against Barrie in October, while he has also twice put a hat-trick on the scoresheet. Gushchin, 20, was chosen by the San Jose Sharks in the third round of the 2020 NHL Draft.