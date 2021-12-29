MENU
December 29, 2021

OHL Announces Postponed Games and Scheduling Changes

Ontario Hockey League

 

Due to League Covid-19 protocols affecting the Kingston Frontenacs Hockey Club, the Ontario Hockey League has announced that their next three scheduled regular season games, also involving the Ottawa 67’s and Mississauga Steelheads Hockey Clubs, have been postponed.

Thursday, December 30 – Kingston Frontenacs at Ottawa 67’s
Saturday, January 1 – Ottawa 67’s at Kingston Frontenacs
Sunday, January 2 – Kingston Frontenacs at Mississauga Steelheads

Additionally, the League has announced a scheduling change affecting the Ottawa 67’s and North Bay Battalion Hockey Clubs. A game originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 9 between the 67’s and host Battalion will be moved up to this coming Friday, December 31 as Ottawa will visit North Bay at 4:00pm.

The three postponed Kingston Frontenacs games will be rescheduled at a later date. The League will provide information on scheduling details upon confirmation of new dates.

