December 29, 2021

WHL announces postponement of four WHL Regular Season games in Manitoba

WHL Network

 

The Western Hockey League announced today the postponement of four WHL Regular Season games to be hosted in Brandon or Winnipeg between Saturday, January 1 and Saturday, January 8 due to capacity restrictions in place in the province of Manitoba.

The WHL Regular Season game originally scheduled for Saturday, January 1 between Red Deer and Brandon will now be played on Monday, February 7.

The following WHL Regular Season games have been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date:

  • Monday, January 3 – Moose Jaw at Winnipeg
  • Friday, January 7 – Calgary at Brandon
  • Saturday, January 8 – Calgary at Winnipeg

Ticket holders for all postponed games are encouraged to hold on to their tickets and await further information from the host Club ticket office.

