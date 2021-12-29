WHL announces postponement of WHL Regular Season Game between Portland and Tri-City

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the postponement of tonight’s WHL Regular Season Game between the Portland Winterhawks and Tri-City Americans due to goaltenders on both Clubs entering WHL COVID-19 Protocols and / or sustaining injuries.

The WHL is working in consultation with the WHL Chief Medical Officer regarding the players entered into WHL COVID-19 Protocols. The WHL will provide further information when it is available.

Information regarding the rescheduling of tonight’s game will be provided at a later date.

The health and safety of all WHL participants is the top priority for the WHL. In order to reduce the risk of exposure to and transmission of COVID-19, the WHL requires all WHL roster players, hockey operations staff, and other team and League office personnel to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a Health Canada approved vaccine.

In accordance with WHL policy, the WHL will not be providing comment or identifying individuals concerned.